Sci-Tech

SMEs urged to strengthen cybersecurity amid digital transformation

In the digital era, the line between opportunity and risk is becoming increasingly blurred. For SMEs, digital transformation is an inevitable path, but building a strong “digital shield” will be essential for sustainable growth and stronger contributions to the national digital economy.

Illustrative image (Photo: congly.vn)
Illustrative image (Photo: congly.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Digital security has become a key factor determining the effectiveness and sustainability of digital transformation, directly affecting businesses’ competitiveness and the stable development of the economy.

Vietnam currently has around 800,000 active enterprises, most of them micro and family-run businesses. Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for 97-98% of all firms, contribute around 20% of GDP and generate 80% of jobs in the private sector.

Vietnam is considered one of the region’s most promising digital economies. Strong growth in sectors such as e-commerce, tourism and transport has accelerated demand for digital transformation, while high internet penetration and the widespread use of digital platforms have enabled businesses to expand their markets and reach customers more effectively.

The Government has launched a digital transformation scheme for SMEs for 2026-2030, aiming to support at least 500,000 enterprises, including 300,000 adopting digital technologies, digital platforms and artificial intelligence.

However, experts warned that many SMEs are facing the risk of falling into a “cybersecurity blind spot”, where defence capacity remains weak while cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Colonel Nguyen Hong Quan, Deputy Director of the Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security said data, digital platforms and artificial intelligence are becoming “strategic assets” that determine productivity, quality and competitiveness.

He noted that increasingly complex cyber threats are forcing businesses to shift from passive responses to proactive defence strategies, warning that many SMEs risk becoming “weak links” in the digital ecosystem. Incidents such as data loss, system disruption or online fraud could not only cause financial damage but also erode customer and partner trust.

Sharing the view, Vu Duy Hien, Deputy Secretary-General and Chief of Office of the National Cybersecurity Association stressed that cybersecurity is not separate from digital transformation but rather serves as its foundation. For SMEs, even a single cybersecurity incident could wipe out years of accumulated efforts, he noted.

Experts also warned that human factors remain a major vulnerability in many security systems. Limited awareness of information security, unsafe technology practices and the lack of strict control procedures continue to create persistent internal risks.

Acccording to Nguyen Hoa Cuong, Deputy Director of the Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies, Vietnam’s cybersecurity ecosystem can be viewed at three levels, including households and micro businesses, educational and service organisations, and government agencies.

He said authorities should strengthen policy communication, promote public-private cooperation and establish early warning mechanisms to help businesses identify and respond to risks in a timely manner.

Experts stressed that cybersecurity should be considered an integral part of development strategies rather than an additional expense. Investing in digital security means investing in long-term stability and credibility.

In the digital era, the line between opportunity and risk is becoming increasingly blurred. For SMEs, digital transformation is an inevitable path, but building a strong “digital shield” will be essential for sustainable growth and stronger contributions to the national digital economy./.

VNA
#Digital security #SMEs #digital transformation #cybersecurity #online fraud
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