Vietnam, Austria promote cooperation in AI, cybersecurity

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA) and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam has held a working session with the Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) to advance cooperation in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI).



Speaking at the meeting, NCA Deputy Secretary-General and Chief of the NCA Office Vu Duy Hien stressed that international cooperation remains one of the NCA’s strategic priorities to promote knowledge sharing, experience exchange and technology connectivity amid increasingly transnational cybersecurity challenges.



He noted that the association serves as a bridge linking state management agencies, businesses and experts, while actively contributing to policy consultation, legal review and the development of a sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem in Vietnam.

At the session, the two sides discussed global cybersecurity trends, the impact of emerging international regulations and priority areas for future cooperation.



The NCA proposed strengthening its strategic partnership with the AIT through several key orientations, including the protection of critical digital infrastructure, data security and trusted digital ecosystems, the application of AI and data analytics in cybersecurity, high-quality human resources training, expert exchanges, and the co-organisation of annual international forums and conferences.



The association also proposed expanding connections between technology enterprises of the two countries to promote technology transfer and joint initiatives in cybersecurity, data and AI.



AIT experts introduced a range of advanced technologies related to large-scale data analytics, AI-powered communications, smart border surveillance, post-quantum security and digital identity management.



According to AIT representatives, integrating AI, data science and next-generation digital security platforms would enhance forecasting, early warning and response capabilities against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.



The meeting was viewed as an important follow-up to the Austria–Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum 2026, helping deepen bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity and digital technology while opening up practical collaboration opportunities for agencies, organisations and businesses of both countries./.

VNA