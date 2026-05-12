Sci-Tech

Vietnam, Austria promote cooperation in AI, cybersecurity

The NCA proposed strengthening its strategic partnership with the AIT through several key orientations, including the protection of critical digital infrastructure, data security and trusted digital ecosystems, the application of AI and data analytics in cybersecurity, high-quality human resources training, expert exchanges, and the co-organisation of annual international forums and conferences.

Vietnamese and Australian experts at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese and Australian experts at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA) and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam has held a working session with the Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) to advance cooperation in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the meeting, NCA Deputy Secretary-General and Chief of the NCA Office Vu Duy Hien stressed that international cooperation remains one of the NCA’s strategic priorities to promote knowledge sharing, experience exchange and technology connectivity amid increasingly transnational cybersecurity challenges.

He noted that the association serves as a bridge linking state management agencies, businesses and experts, while actively contributing to policy consultation, legal review and the development of a sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem in Vietnam.
At the session, the two sides discussed global cybersecurity trends, the impact of emerging international regulations and priority areas for future cooperation.

The NCA proposed strengthening its strategic partnership with the AIT through several key orientations, including the protection of critical digital infrastructure, data security and trusted digital ecosystems, the application of AI and data analytics in cybersecurity, high-quality human resources training, expert exchanges, and the co-organisation of annual international forums and conferences.

The association also proposed expanding connections between technology enterprises of the two countries to promote technology transfer and joint initiatives in cybersecurity, data and AI.

AIT experts introduced a range of advanced technologies related to large-scale data analytics, AI-powered communications, smart border surveillance, post-quantum security and digital identity management.

According to AIT representatives, integrating AI, data science and next-generation digital security platforms would enhance forecasting, early warning and response capabilities against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The meeting was viewed as an important follow-up to the Austria–Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum 2026, helping deepen bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity and digital technology while opening up practical collaboration opportunities for agencies, organisations and businesses of both countries./.

VNA
#Vietnam - Austria cooperation #artificial intelligence #cybersecurity Australia
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Resolution in Action

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (right) meets with Simon White, President of the Australia–Vietnam Business Council Queensland (AVBCQ), at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canberra. (Photo: VNA)

Australia firms encouraged to boost investment links with Vietnam

Simon White, President of the Australia-Vietnam Business Council in Queensland (AVBCQ), said AVBCQ is advancing three investment projects in Vietnam: a wool manufacturing plant, the entry of a gluten-free bakery producer, and partnerships in hospital operations.

Emma McDonald, Australian Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, speaks at the conference on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia boost cooperation in fintech

Australian companies have strengths in regtech, data governance, cybersecurity, payment infrastructure, and digital assets—areas that align with Vietnam’s priorities. Their experience in highly regulated environments could help Vietnam address challenges such as financial fraud, cybercrime, and security risks.

See more

Illustrative image (Photo: congly.vn)

SMEs urged to strengthen cybersecurity amid digital transformation

In the digital era, the line between opportunity and risk is becoming increasingly blurred. For SMEs, digital transformation is an inevitable path, but building a strong “digital shield” will be essential for sustainable growth and stronger contributions to the national digital economy.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam attends SAHA 2026 defence, aerospace exhibition in Türkiye

Vietnam’s participation in SAHA 2026 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul reflects the country’s consistent policy of enhancing international defence integration and promoting defence industry cooperation towards self-reliance, self-strengthening, modernisation and dual-use development.

Vietnam, Austria seek deeper cooperation in cybersecurity

Vietnam, Austria seek deeper cooperation in cybersecurity

The Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum was held in a hybrid format in Vienna on May 5, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and experts to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation while advancing policy dialogue on cybersecurity.

Students engage in hands-on learning through the application of digital technology software. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Resolution 57 delivers tangible gains in digital life of citizens

The resolution has generated not only strategic momentum but also practical impact, as digital technologies are increasingly embedded in daily activities, driving socio-economic development and laying a solid foundation for rapid and sustainable growth in the new phase.

The Duc Giang General Hospital and Vietnam Post Corporation jointly launch a model applying drones to medical transport services. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Vietnam charts UAV strategy as Hanoi eyes low-altitude economy

Vietnam is accelerating a national strategy to develop unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as a cornerstone of its emerging low-altitude economy, with Hanoi positioning itself to pilot new governance models, regulatory sandboxes and early-stage applications in controlled airspace.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the Republic of Korea's President Lee Jae Myung attend an economic forum in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

SK Group partners to build AI ecosystem in Vietnam

SK Innovation and SK Telecom signed MoUs with Nghe An province and the National Innovation Centre of Vietnam to advance AI ecosystem development and support the country’s long-term growth strategy.