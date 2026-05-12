Business

Quang Tri links OCOP products with tourism to expand farm produce markets

The central province currently has 160 OCOP products developed by cooperatives, cooperative groups and businesses, including two five-star and 31 four-star products. These locally distinctive products are gradually becoming "ambassadors" showcasing Quang Tri’s culture and identity to domestic and international visitors.

Visitors explore Quang Tri province’s OCOP products (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore Quang Tri province’s OCOP products (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) - Quang Tri province is promoting its One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme in connection with tourism development, helping to expand market access for local agricultural products while creating new opportunities for sustainable rural economic growth.

The central province currently has 160 OCOP products developed by cooperatives, cooperative groups and businesses, including two five-star and 31 four-star products. These locally distinctive products are gradually becoming "ambassadors" showcasing Quang Tri’s culture and identity to domestic and international visitors.

From coastal night markets and hotel display booths to rural tourism and farm experience models, OCOP products are helping raise the value of agricultural goods while supporting the development of a multi-value rural economy.

At weekend night markets in coastal areas, OCOP stalls have attracted growing numbers of residents and tourists. Products such as bird’s nest, herbal medicines, essential oil, processed foods and local souvenirs are popular thanks to their clear origins, attractive packaging and regional characteristics.

Among them, bird’s nest products by Son Hai Quang Binh Services and Trading Co., Ltd. have gained strong sales on digital platforms. Its two main products include stewed bird’s nest with rock sugar and refined bird’s nest which have achieved four-star OCOP certification, creating stable jobs for around 10 local workers with monthly incomes ranging from 6 - 8 million VND (230-310 USD)

Nguyen Van Son, director of the company, said businesses must focus on both product quality and packaging to meet four-star OCOP standards. Consumers are increasingly interested in OCOP products because they reflect local identity and have transparent traceability.

Besides large enterprises, many small and medium-sized producers are also using fairs and trade events to promote their products. Although sales at smaller local markets remain modest compared to large-scale exhibitions, these events are still considered effective channels to bring products closer to consumers.

Tran Thi Lan Chi, Director of Nhat Chi Food Production, Trading and Services Co., Ltd., said the most important thing is that products have more opportunities to reach customers directly.

According to local authorities, OCOP products in Quang Tri have improved in both quantity and quality. However, four-star and five-star products remain limited, while most products are still rated at two or three stars.

Nguyen Van Cong, Head of the Economic Division of Cam Lo commune, said local authorities are continuing to support OCOP producers in improving production processes, product quality and legal procedures to upgrade their ratings.

Quang Tri is also promoting the development of OCOP products associated with branding, value chains and cultivation area codes, while stepping up trade promotion and digital transformation to improve market access.

Beyond product sales, the province is gradually integrating OCOP products into tourism experiences. Many hotels and accommodation establishments now feature OCOP display booths offering beverages, herbal products, souvenirs and local specialties to visitors.

Cedric Heylen, a tourist from Belgium, said OCOP products in Quang Tri feel different from industrial products in Europe because they are made from fresh local ingredients and reflect the distinct flavours of each destination.

To prepare for the 2026 summer tourism season, many specialty stores in Quang Tri have expanded their display areas and increased inventories of local products.

According to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Tran Quoc Tuan, OCOP development should extend beyond product displays to experiential tourism linked with raw material areas, craft villages and production facilities, allowing visitors to directly experience farming and production processes.

Several rural tourism models in Quang Tri are attracting international visitors through simple nature-based experiences. At a farm in Bong Lai village, activities such as duck herding, buffalo riding and walking along riverside village roads have become popular among foreign tourists.

Local authorities said rural tourism not only creates additional livelihoods and promotes OCOP products, but also raises community awareness of environmental protection and landscape preservation.

From small countryside market stalls to experiential agricultural tourism models, OCOP products in Quang Tri are gradually strengthening their roles in rural economic development. Linking OCOP with tourism is helping expand markets for local products while promoting the province’s culture, people and identity in a sustainable way./.

VNA
#Quang Tri #OCOP #tourism #farm produce Quang Tri
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