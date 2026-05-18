Government delegation for international economic, trade negotiations established

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on May 18 signed a decision on the establishment of a Government delegation for international economic and trade negotiations.



The delegation is tasked with assisting the Prime Minister in directing ministries, sectors and localities in the negotiation, signing, coordination of ratification and approval, as well as implementation of international treaties and agreements on economic and trade matters involving the Vietnamese State and Government. Its mandate covers multilateral, bilateral and regional agreements, along with other international cooperation mechanisms.



Under Decision No. 883/QD-TTg, the delegation will advise the Government leader on developing negotiation guidelines, strategies, plans and frameworks for Vietnam’s participation in international economic and trade treaties and agreements. It will also propose objectives, viewpoints and roadmaps for negotiation with partners or groups of partners in flexible forms aligned with national interests and the country’s socio-economic development orientation.



It is responsible for coordinating with ministries and agencies in preparing, organising and conducting negotiations, while recommending solutions to difficulties and obstacles arising during the negotiation process. It will formulate negotiation plans, carry out negotiations at various levels and scopes, and implement negotiated outcomes after obtaining approval from the Prime Minister and competent authorities.



In addition, the delegation will coordinate Vietnam’s participation in mechanisms established under international economic and trade treaties and agreements. It will also take part in negotiations to expand and upgrade international trade and economic deals to which Vietnam is a party, including frameworks such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs), with the aim of meeting regional and global development cooperation needs while better tapping existing markets.



The delegation is also assigned to consult businesses and relevant stakeholders regarding negotiation contents through appropriate forms of engagement, based on assessments of impacts, opportunities, challenges and risks to the economy. At the same time, it will coordinate with ministries and agencies in monitoring and evaluating the implementation of international treaties and agreements, proposing measures to address emerging issues, and organising dissemination and guidance activities for ministries, organisations and businesses regarding the implementation of Vietnam’s commitments.



According to the decision, the Minister of Industry and Trade will serve as head of the negotiation delegation.



Its deputy heads include a Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade serving as standing deputy head; a Deputy Minister of Finance responsible for areas such as tariffs, customs, investment, financial services and government procurement; and a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs overseeing diplomatic coordination and bilateral and multilateral external relations in economic and trade negotiations.



The decision further stipulates that technical-level negotiation groups will be established depending on the requirements of each agreement or trade arrangement. These groups will comprise experienced officials from relevant ministries and agencies, with external experts invited when necessary to ensure negotiation quality, effectiveness and consistency.



In special cases involving urgent and strategic issues related to national interests, the Prime Minister may decide to establish separate negotiation delegations, with their composition, leadership and operational regulations determined directly by the Government leader./.

VNA