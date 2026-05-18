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Science, technology, innovation - “golden key” to realising national development aspirations: PM

PM Hung emphasised science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the foundation, driving force and leading strategic breakthrough for Vietnam to enter a new development era, saying national development requires a strong shift in the growth model.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses a ceremony in Hanoi on May 18 marking Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses a ceremony in Hanoi on May 18 marking Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As Vietnam aims to gain a modern industrial base by 2030 and become a developed, high-income country by 2045, science, technology, innovation and digital transformation have been identified as a major driving force, a “golden key” and a vital factor in realising the nation’s development aspirations, stated Prime Minister Le Minh Hung while addressing a ceremony in Hanoi on May 18 marking Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day (May 18) and a conference on strategic technology implementation.

PM Hung emphasised science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the foundation, driving force and leading strategic breakthrough for Vietnam to enter a new development era, saying national development requires a strong shift in the growth model.

He highlighted Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, describing it as a particularly important strategic resolution demonstrating the Party’s strong political determination in these fields.

The Government leader commended generations of officials, civil servants and researchers working in science and technology, particularly those who have made silent sacrifices and devoted contributions nationwide and abroad.

At the same time, he pointed to shortcomings in science, technology and innovation activities, stressing that in an era of rapid technological change and intensifying global competition, countries with stronger competitiveness will have greater opportunities for rapid and sustainable development.

Against that backdrop, the PM requested the Ministry of Science and Technology to play a central role, together with other ministries, agencies and localities, in advancing science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. Strategic technology development must produce concrete products with high added value, strong practical applicability, commercialisation potential and high localisation rates, while making substantive contributions to labour productivity growth.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and delegates at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 18 marking Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that enterprises, research institutes and universities must become the centre of the innovation ecosystem. Ministries and sectors assigned tasks by the PM should quickly formulate missions and place orders with enterprises and research institutions to develop core technologies and strategic technology products.

Preferential policies must be strong enough and practically applicable, while bottlenecks related to financial mechanisms for science, technology and innovation must be urgently removed. Priority should be given to ensuring resources for strategic technologies, core technologies and technology enterprises, while promoting capital markets for innovation, venture capital funds and innovative startups, he said.

The State, he added, should effectively perform its role in guidance, connectivity, commissioning and supporting research and development, while acting as the “first buyer” of qualified strategic technology products.

The PM also emphasised the need to focus on mastering technologies, increasing localisation rates, enhancing added value and improving the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises.

PM Hung also stressed the need to build an effective innovation ecosystem and foster Vietnamese technology enterprises with international competitiveness capable of leading strategic sectors.

The PM underlined the importance of strengthening international cooperation, promoting technology transfer from foreign-invested enterprises and leveraging overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and experts. He also called for breakthrough mechanisms to attract and utilise talents, especially leading experts, young scientists and technology professionals.

He urged a shift from a mindset of “doing things for formality’s sake” to creating practical products, real value and tangible efficiency. All science, technology and innovation programmes, he said, must focus on solving major national challenges and directly serving people and businesses.

The PM affirmed that developing science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and strategic technologies is the pathway for Vietnam to achieve rapid and sustainable development in the new era. He expressed confidence that, with Vietnamese intellect, resilience and aspirations, the country will gradually master strategic technologies, strengthen national self-reliance and affirm its position in the digital age.

He called on intellectuals, scientists, experts, entrepreneurs, technology businesses and society at large to continue promoting patriotism, dedication and innovation in order to build a strong science, technology and innovation ecosystem that contributes to a prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam./.



VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Vietnam Science-Technology and Innovation Day #digital transformation
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