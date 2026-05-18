Business

Vietnam accelerates drive to master EV technologies

By the end of 2025, Vietnam had established 28 standards and technical regulations related to charging stations, charging equipment and batteries. The legal framework is expected to be fully completed in the third quarter of 2026.

The VinFast electric vehicle charging station at the CT1 apartment complex of 103 Hospital in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
The VinFast electric vehicle charging station at the CT1 apartment complex of 103 Hospital in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Promoting production and use of electric vehicles (EVs) is not only an inevitable energy transition trend but also a strategic opportunity for Vietnam to master core technologies and deepen its participation in global supply chains.​

Experts said increasing localisation rates will be the key for domestic enterprises to secure technological self-reliance and strengthen the country’s long-term green growth ambitions.

Against the backdrop of global volatility in fossil fuel supplies and prices, the shift towards electric and clean-energy vehicles has become increasingly urgent to ensure energy security and sustainable development in Vietnam.​

Pham Van Quan, Deputy Director of the Industry Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and an EV user since 2022, said electric vehicles represent not merely a means of transport but an entirely new industrial ecosystem.​

Sharing his personal experience with a VinFast EV, Quan said his family initially worried about battery safety and fire risks. However, the vehicle’s durability and operational efficiency gradually dispelled those concerns.​

“This transition is inevitable, much like the shift from basic mobile phones to smartphones,” he said.​

While some observers argue that Vietnam’s EV industry still relies heavily on imported components, Quan said such assessments no longer fully reflect reality.​

By the end of 2025, Vietnam had established 28 standards and technical regulations related to charging stations, charging equipment and batteries. The legal framework is expected to be fully completed in the third quarter of 2026.​

Meanwhile, the localisation rate of VinFast vehicles reached around 60% by late 2025. Once the battery manufacturing plant in the central province of Ha Tinh becomes fully operational, the rate is projected to rise to 80%.​

Vietnam has also gradually mastered several core EV technologies, particularly electric motors and batteries, which account for the highest proportion of an EV’s value. New investment projects are targeting localisation rates of 80-90% for battery storage technologies in the coming years.

Compared to traditional foreign-invested automobile manufacturers, whose localisation rates remain at only 10-15% after decades of operation in Vietnam, the rapid progress of domestic EV producers demonstrates the country’s growing manufacturing capability and determination to master advanced technologies.​

Hoang Ha, CEO of VinFast Electric Motorcycles Vietnam, said the company aims to build a sustainable green mobility ecosystem. With a network of 150,000 charging ports and Vietnam’s largest distribution system, VinFast is making EV ownership more accessible and convenient for consumers, he said.​

To support the EV industry, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has introduced a range of policies to promote supporting industries, including Decree No. 205/2025/ND-CP amending regulations on industrial support development.​

Current incentives are considered among the strongest ever offered, covering taxes, land use and rental fees. Enterprises can enjoy tax exemptions for the first four years and tax reductions over the following nine years.​

Notably, foreign-invested enterprises seeking incentives are required to include at least one Vietnamese company in their supply chains, while eligible products must contain high scientific and technological content rather than simple assembly operations.​

According to Dr. Vo Tri Thanh, Director of the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy Research, the development of the EV industry should not only focus on expanding output but also on mastering key technologies such as precision engineering, software and circular economy solutions.​

Thanh stressed that Vietnam needs a balanced approach covering both supply and demand. On the supply side, businesses should receive support to improve competitiveness and join global supply chains through programmes such as “Go Global.” On the demand side, the domestic market must grow sufficiently large to sustain a strong supporting-industry ecosystem.​

With plans to complete the legal framework for charging infrastructure by the third quarter of 2026, Vietnam is laying an important foundation for a comprehensive EV ecosystem, paving the way for greener growth and the country’s net-zero emissions target by 2050./.

#EV #localisation rates #fossil fuel supplies #green transition #VinFast
Follow VietnamPlus

Green transition

Related News

VinFast EV sales jump 127% in March 2026. (Photo: Vinfast)

VinFast EV sales jump 127%, cementing market dominance

According to its report, all models in VinFast’s EV lineup recorded strong growth in March. Notably, on March 28 alone, the company completed 3,520 orders, the highest number ever recorded in a single day by an automotive brand in Vietnam.

See more

Duyen Hai Wind Power Plant in Truong Long Hoa ward, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

Energy sector seen as key pillar for Vietnam’s green, double-digit growth ambitions

Chairman of the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) Le Ngoc Son said Vietnam’s energy demand will continue rising sharply, creating enormous pressure on power generation investment. To sustain GDP growth of around 10%, electricity demand is expected to increase by 12-15% annually, requiring an additional 7,000-8,000 MW of new capacity each year.

A view of the Lien Chieu Container Port construction project in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Logistics set to drive Vietnam’s rise in global supply chains

Amid sweeping restructuring in global trade driven by digitalisation, green transition and geopolitical shifts, logistics is no longer a back-end function. It is increasingly a decisive factor in economic performance, especially as Vietnam deepens integration into international supply chains. The challenge now extends beyond faster delivery to building a modern and interconnected logistics ecosystem capable of organising supply chains at a regional scale.

Coupang.com, one of the Republic of Korea's leading online retail corporations, has actively cooperated with the Vietnamese Embassy in handling issues related to products and items with wrong information of Vietnam. (Screenshot of the site)

Coordinated efforts help safeguard healthy online marketplaces

As the digital environment continues to evolve rapidly, stronger coordination among authorities, platform operators and user communities is becoming increasingly important to build a healthy cyberspace that respects cultural identity while helping reinforce friendship and mutual understanding among people worldwide.

Vietnam will host the 21st Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production Societies (AAAP) Animal Science Congress (AAAP 21) from October 28 - 31 in Hanoi. (Photo: aaap2026.org)

Vietnam to host 21st AAAP animal science congress

According to the Animal Husbandry Association of Vietnam (AHAV), the event is expected to gather between 1,300 - 1,500 delegates, including around 500 leading international scientists, experts and businesses in the livestock sector.

Yen Huong Xua company introduces solutions to combat counterfeit and imitation goods (Photo: VNA)

Fight against counterfeit goods fostered amid rising digital-era fraud

Dr. Bui Van Quyen, Director of the Anti-Commercial Fraud and Counterfeiting Institute, warned that counterfeit goods have become a global challenge, exacerbated by the rise of online platforms and digital technologies. While these innovations drive economic growth, they also create fertile ground for fraudulent activities.

The fuel storage tank area of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Plant is located in the Nghi Son Economic Zone in Nghi Son ward, Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Nghi Son refinery receives over 950,000 barrels of Congo crude oil

Diversifying crude oil supply sources is considered crucial for Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) in ensuring stable feedstock supplies and safeguarding domestic fuel supply, particularly as traditional crude imports from Kuwait have been affected by tensions in the Middle East.

Production of electronic components at Star Engineers Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Binh Xuyen I Industrial Park, Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam looks to expand fiscal space to support double-digit growth

Experts emphasise that fiscal policy should move beyond a supportive role to actively lead growth. Continued and selectively expanded tax and fee reductions could directly ease cost pressures on businesses, enabling them to sustain operations and expand investment.

Ngo Quang Hung, representative of the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia, introduces Vietnamese products at the Melaka International Halal Fair, held from May 16-19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Malaysia promote smart business connectivity

Malaysia is paying close attention to Vietnam’s Doi Moi (Renewal) reforms, particularly in land policies, rice production technologies and seafood industry development, as both sides seek to expand practical cooperation.

The exchange of greenhouse gas emission quotas and carbon credits is conducted on the domestic carbon credit exchange through the carbon trading system, which is interconnected with the national registration system. (Photo congly.vn)

Ministry establishes monitoring framework for carbon market

Under a new circular, the exchange of greenhouse gas emission quotas and carbon credits is conducted on the domestic carbon credit exchange through the carbon trading system, which is interconnected with the national registration system.

Le Son Phong, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, speaks at the press conference announcing the Da Nang Venture and Angel Summit 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang to host international venture capital forum later this month

Le Son Phong, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, said DAVAS 2026 is not merely an investment-matching event for startups, but also demonstrates the city’s commitment to promoting innovation, developing the knowledge-based economy and creating a favourable environment for technology enterprises and startups.

Visitors explore southern Vietnam's products (Photo: vNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia boost supply chain connectivity

Total two-way trade neared 10.1 billion USD in 2024, up 17.5% year-on-year and jumping to more than 11 billion USD in 2025. Vietnam’s key exports to Cambodia include apparel, iron and steel, petroleum, machinery and equipment, chemicals, and processed food. Its main imports are cashew nuts, rubber, farm produce, and industrial raw materials.