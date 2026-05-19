Environment

Hanoi breaks ground on 200-million-USD waste-to-energy plant

Designed to process 2,000 tonnes of waste per day and generate 45MW of electricity for the national grid, the project is the first high-tech waste-to-energy plant in southwestern Hanoi, where large-scale solid waste treatment facilities have long been lacking.

A graphic image of the Nui Thoong high-tech waste treatment and waste-to-energy plant project. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)
A graphic image of the Nui Thoong high-tech waste treatment and waste-to-energy plant project. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Xuan Mai Urban Environment Company and Green Marble Joint Stock Company on May 19 broke ground on the Nui Thoong high-tech waste treatment and waste-to-energy plant in Xuan Mai commune, Hanoi, with a total investment of over 5.25 trillion VND (about 200 million USD).

Designed to process 2,000 tonnes of waste per day and generate 45MW of electricity for the national grid, the project is the first high-tech waste-to-energy plant in southwestern Hanoi, where large-scale solid waste treatment facilities have long been lacking.

Built on an area of more than 103,000 sq.m, the plant will treat non-hazardous household and industrial waste, while generating electricity from recovered heat and recycling ash into construction materials.

The project applies mechanical grate incineration and heat recovery technology widely used in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Germany and Nordic countries. Its environmental standards are said to meet the EU’s Directive 2010/75/EU and Vietnam’s national technical standards.

The investor said less than 5% of waste remaining after incineration will require disposal while ash residues will be recycled for construction use. Leachate treatment systems will operate in a closed cycle without discharging wastewater into the environment.

The plan is expected to be completed and put into trial operation in the third quarter of 2027. Commercial operations are slated for the fourth quarter of 2027.

The Green Marble JSC noted the project will build on its experience from two existing waste-to-energy plants in Bac Ninh province. Once fully operational, the Nui Thoong plant is expected to process around 660,000 tonnes of waste annually, generate about 356 million kWh of electricity per year, and create jobs for around 200 local workers.

Hanoi generates more than 8,000 tonnes of household waste daily. Most major waste-to-energy plants are concentrated in the northern and northwestern parts of the capital while the southwestern area has yet to have a large-scale high-tech waste treatment facility, according to the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment./.

VNA
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