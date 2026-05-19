Environment

Rare stump-tailed macaque released into the wild

The stump-tailed macaque, scientifically known as Macaca arctoides, is classified as a rare and endangered species under Group IIB in Vietnam’s regulations on endangered wildlife management.

The female stump-tailed macaque undergoes a health check by authorities before being released back into the wild. (Photo published VNA)
The female stump-tailed macaque undergoes a health check by authorities before being released back into the wild. (Photo published VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – Authorities in Que Phong commune, the central province of Nghe An, on May 18 released a rare stump-tailed macaque back into the wild after completing all required legal procedures.

The release was carried out by local police in coordination with local authorities and the Que Phong forest protection unit, ensuring the animal was safely returned to its natural habitat in line with ecological regulations.

The female macaque, weighing around 2kg and measuring about 35cm in length, was reported to be in normal health condition.

Earlier, it had wandered into the garden of a local resident in Bac Son hamlet, Que Phong commune. After discovering the macaque, the resident took care of it and voluntarily handed it over to authorities on May 13.

The stump-tailed macaque, scientifically known as Macaca arctoides, is classified as a rare and endangered species under Group IIB in Vietnam’s regulations on endangered wildlife management. The species is also listed in the Vietnam Red Data Book and the IUCN Red List.

Authorities said the resident’s voluntary handover reflects growing public awareness and sense of responsibility towards wildlife protection, contributing to biodiversity conservation and the protection of endangered species in Nghe An province./.

VNA
#rare animal #stump-tailed macaque #wildlife #Nghe An #Vietnam Red Data Book #IUCN Red List Nghe An
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