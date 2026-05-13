Environment

Vinh Long partners with Dutch counterparts on sustainable offshore sand exploitation

Notably, the Netherlands has proposed a project on establishing a strategic offshore sand reserve and supply chain management centre for the Mekong Delta.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province Tran Van Lau (right) speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)
Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province Tran Van Lau (right) speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Long (VNA) – A delegation from the Embassy of the Netherlands, led by First Secretary for Water and Climate Merel van der Ven, on May 13 held a working session on sustainable offshore sand exploitation with the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long.

Speaking at the meeting, van der Ven noted that Vietnam and the Netherlands share many similarities as delta regions heavily affected by climate change, where livelihoods and daily life are closely tied to water resources. She highlighted the Netherlands’ support for Vietnam in developing the Mekong Delta regional master planning scheme, which became the country’s first regional master planning announced in 2022.

The Dutch side also praised Vinh Long’s ongoing cooperation programmes in water management, climate adaptation and sustainable development, including the Vinh Long Urban Development and Climate Resilience Project supported by the Dutch Government and international organisations.

According to van der Ven, the Netherlands will prioritise cooperation with Vietnam in three key areas in the coming period, including sustainable groundwater management, flood response in delta regions and sustainable offshore sand exploitation. Offshore sand is seen as a potential alternative to increasingly scarce river sand, helping to meet demand for construction materials while reducing environmental pressure on the Mekong Delta ecosystem.

Notably, the Netherlands has proposed a project on establishing a strategic offshore sand reserve and supply chain management centre for the Mekong Delta. The initiative aims to develop a strategic offshore sand reserve and supply chain management hub to support infrastructure development and sustainable economic growth in the region. The project is expected to be jointly implemented by the Vietnam Department of Geology and Minerals under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Dutch partners.

The Dutch side expressed interest in cooperating with Vinh Long to assess the feasibility of launching a pilot project in the province.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Tri Quang said Vinh Long’s 130km coastline provides significant advantages for developing marine economy, ports, logistics and renewable energy. He described offshore sand as a strategic resource for infrastructure development.

For the 2026–2030 period, the province has planned six offshore areas with estimated reserves exceeding 10 billion cubic metres. After 2030, offshore reserves are projected to reach around 15 billion cubic metres. The province has already licensed exploitation at three coastal sand mines.

Vinh Long is also drafting a sand management, reserve and distribution plan for 2026–2030 while considering investment in a sea-sand processing plant with an annual capacity of 12 million cubic metres. The move is expected to support a shift from raw extraction to deep processing, serving major infrastructure projects while protecting the environment.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Tran Van Lau voiced his strong support for the proposed offshore sand reserve project, calling it a major initiative that could tackle material shortages while promoting sustainable development amid climate change.

He requested the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment to work closely with the Dutch Embassy and the Vietnam Department of Geology and Minerals to further study the project and advise provincial leaders on implementation mechanisms and pilot programmes.

The provincial leaders pledged to create favourable conditions in terms of procedures and cooperation activities to ensure practical and effective collaboration between the two sides./.

VNA
#Vinh Long #Dutch counterparts #sustainable offshore sand exploitation #environmental pressure Vinh Long Netherlands
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh presents a souvernir to Dutch Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Raissa Marteaux at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City pledges deeper practical cooperation with Dutch partners

Speaking at a ceremony marking the Netherlands’ National Day (April 27) hosted by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh reaffirmed the city’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Dutch partners across strategic sectors.

Among the industries benefiting the most from the EVFTA, Vietnam’s agricultural sector stands out. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods gain competitive edge in Dutch market

Trade Counsellor Vo Thi Ngoc Diep noted that the Netherlands is currently Vietnam’s largest European investor and second-largest export market. Conversely, Vietnam is one of the Netherlands' top Asian trading partners and among its 20 largest goods suppliers.

See more

Representatives of the Ngoc Lam Border Guard Station under the Nghe An Border Guard Command and Son Lam commune's police hand over a pangolin voluntarily surrendered by a local resident to the wildlife conservation centre at Pu Mat National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An residents voluntarily hand over rare pangolins for conservation

On May 11, the Quy Chau Forest Protection Department, along with local police and authorities, took in a critically endangered pangolin, handed over by a resident. The animal was discovered a day earlier by Thai Doan Tuan, from Viet Huong village in Quy Chau commune, after it wandered into his garden. Recognising it as a protected Sunda pangolin, he contacted authorities for assistance.

A 2kg pangolin is released back into the wild at the Pu Huong Nature Reserve on May 6, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Nghe An releases rare pangolin back to the wild

Pangolins, scaly mammals capable of curling into a ball for self-defence, are classified as critically endangered and are strictly protected under both Vietnamese and international law.

At the working session (Photo: Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration)

Vietnam, Sri Lanka share experience in hydrometeorology

Both sides expressed confidence that continued dialogue and knowledge-sharing will deepen cooperation in hydrometeorology, helping enhance disaster response capacity and climate change adaptation in the years ahead.

Chac Den Cave was recently discovered in Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

26 new caves discovered in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park

The new findings comprise several large caves with complex structures and high scientific value, including Thien Cung Cave, measuring 4,206 metres – the longest cave identified during the survey, Nuoc Lan Cave (2,721 metres), Ma Dom Cave (1,257 metres) and Cha Ngheo Cave (583 metres).

Nine Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica) have been released back into the wild at the Bach Ma National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Nine endangered Sunda pangolins returned to nature in Hue

Before their release, the animals had undergone quarantine, care, rehabilitation and close monitoring by technical staff and veterinarians to ensure they were in good health and capable of returning to their natural habitat.

Thailand ready to share experience with Vietnam in green urban development: officials

Thailand ready to share experience with Vietnam in green urban development: officials

Thailand is ready to share its experience and successful models in green urban development with Vietnam, as the two countries share many similar characteristics, including rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion, flooding, canal networks and growing demand for greener public spaces, Thai officials have said in recent interviews with the Vietnam News Agency.

This May marks the third time the country’s largest wildlife bird photography competition has been held. (Photo: Vietnam BirdRace 2026 organising committee)

Vietnam BirdRace 2026 to attract hundreds of photographers worldwide

Participating teams, each comprising three to four members, are tasked with photographing as many wild bird species as possible within the official competition period. While artistic quality is not mandatory, images must be clear enough for species identification, ensuring authenticity and avoiding any disturbance to natural habitats.

Quang Tri recently received two endangered pangolins from local resident. (Photo published by VNA)

Two pangolins handed over to authorities in Quang Tri

At around 8:30 pm on April 12, Le Thanh Tung, a resident of Thuong Nghia hamlet in Cam Lo commune, and his friend spotted the two pangolins, weighing over 4 kg, while working near the Cam Lo–La Son Expressway.

A view of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Phong Nha – Ke Bang: untapped biological treasure in Truong Son mountains

Unlike ecosystems where species inventories are largely complete, Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park remains scientifically “open,” with each survey revealing new findings. Recent studies - from local research projects to international collaborations - have recorded additional bird species and identified the rare parasitic plant Sapria himalayana, which only survives in intact primary forests.