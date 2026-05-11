Nghe An residents voluntarily hand over rare pangolins for conservation

Nghe An (VNA) – Two endangered Sunda pangolins were voluntarily handed over to authorities in the central province of Nghe An for rescue, conservation and release back into the wild.

On May 11, the Quy Chau Forest Protection Department, along with local police and authorities, took in a critically endangered pangolin, handed over by a resident.

The animal was discovered a day earlier by Thai Doan Tuan, from Viet Huong village in Quy Chau commune, after it wandered into his garden. Recognising it as a protected Sunda pangolin, he contacted authorities for assistance.

Initial assessments identified the animal as a healthy female Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica) weighing about 0.4kg and measuring roughly 30cm in length. It is currently under care before being returned to its natural habitat.

In a separate case, the same morning, the Ngoc Lam Border Guard Station and Son Lam commune police transferred another adult pangolin voluntarily handed over by a resident to Pu Mat National Park for rehabilitation and conservation. The pangolin was found to be in stable condition and is now being monitored at the park’s wildlife rescue and conservation centre ahead of its planned release into the wild.

Pangolins are among the world’s most endangered mammals due to illegal hunting and wildlife trafficking. The species is strictly protected under both Vietnamese and international law.

Local authorities said the residents’ actions demonstrated growing awareness and responsibility towards wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection in local communities./.

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