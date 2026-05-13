Environment

Rare turtles returned to Vietnam under CITES

The shipment includes several endangered Vietnamese species such as the Indochinese box turtle (Cuora galbinifrons), Bourret’s box turtle (Cuora bourreti), keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii), and black-breasted leaf turtle (Geoemyda spengleri), all considered highly endangered and increasingly threatened in the wild by habitat destruction, poaching, and illegal trade.

A rare turtle is transported to Cuc Phuong National Park for care and rehabilitation ahead of its eventual release back into the wild. (Photo published by VNA)
A rare turtle is transported to Cuc Phuong National Park for care and rehabilitation ahead of its eventual release back into the wild. (Photo published by VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Twenty-eight rare turtles have been repatriated from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam, marking a step forward in international cooperation on biodiversity conservation and enforcement of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

A hand-over ceremony was held on May 13 by the Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh, in collaboration with Indo-Myanmar Conservation, Vietnamese authorities, and the National Institute of Ecology of the RoK.

The turtles arrived in Vietnam through Noi Bai International Airport on May 12 and are believed to be connected to an illegal wildlife trafficking case uncovered in the RoK.

The shipment includes several endangered Vietnamese species such as the Indochinese box turtle (Cuora galbinifrons), Bourret’s box turtle (Cuora bourreti), keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii), and black-breasted leaf turtle (Geoemyda spengleri), all considered highly endangered and increasingly threatened in the wild by habitat destruction, poaching, and illegal trade.

Authorities said the transportation, quarantine and handover procedures were conducted in full compliance with Vietnamese regulations, CITES requirements and international veterinary standards to ensure biosecurity and animal welfare.

Following their arrival, the turtles will be cared for, monitored and assessed at the Cuc Phuong National Park. Suitable individuals may join captive breeding and conservation education programmes, with the possibility of future release into appropriate natural habitats.

The repatriation highlights the growing effectiveness of cross-border cooperation in wildlife conservation and the commitment of all parties to enforcing CITES, tackling illegal wildlife trafficking and restoring endangered species to their native ecosystems.

Nguyen Van Chinh, Director of the Cuc Phuong National Park, said the return of the rare turtles holds important conservation significance for Vietnam and demonstrates the practical results of international collaboration in protecting endangered wildlife.

He also praised the close support and coordination of international partners, particularly the National Institute of Ecology of the RoK, along with conservation organisations and relevant authorities, describing the initiative as a strong example of shared global responsibility in combating illegal wildlife trade and supporting species recovery in the wild./.

VNA
#wild life #rare turtle #Cuc Phuong National Park Ninh Binh
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Representatives of the Ngoc Lam Border Guard Station under the Nghe An Border Guard Command and Son Lam commune's police hand over a pangolin voluntarily surrendered by a local resident to the wildlife conservation centre at Pu Mat National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An residents voluntarily hand over rare pangolins for conservation

On May 11, the Quy Chau Forest Protection Department, along with local police and authorities, took in a critically endangered pangolin, handed over by a resident. The animal was discovered a day earlier by Thai Doan Tuan, from Viet Huong village in Quy Chau commune, after it wandered into his garden. Recognising it as a protected Sunda pangolin, he contacted authorities for assistance.

A 2kg pangolin is released back into the wild at the Pu Huong Nature Reserve on May 6, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Nghe An releases rare pangolin back to the wild

Pangolins, scaly mammals capable of curling into a ball for self-defence, are classified as critically endangered and are strictly protected under both Vietnamese and international law.

At the working session (Photo: Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration)

Vietnam, Sri Lanka share experience in hydrometeorology

Both sides expressed confidence that continued dialogue and knowledge-sharing will deepen cooperation in hydrometeorology, helping enhance disaster response capacity and climate change adaptation in the years ahead.

Chac Den Cave was recently discovered in Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

26 new caves discovered in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park

The new findings comprise several large caves with complex structures and high scientific value, including Thien Cung Cave, measuring 4,206 metres – the longest cave identified during the survey, Nuoc Lan Cave (2,721 metres), Ma Dom Cave (1,257 metres) and Cha Ngheo Cave (583 metres).

Nine Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica) have been released back into the wild at the Bach Ma National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Nine endangered Sunda pangolins returned to nature in Hue

Before their release, the animals had undergone quarantine, care, rehabilitation and close monitoring by technical staff and veterinarians to ensure they were in good health and capable of returning to their natural habitat.

Thailand ready to share experience with Vietnam in green urban development: officials

Thailand ready to share experience with Vietnam in green urban development: officials

Thailand is ready to share its experience and successful models in green urban development with Vietnam, as the two countries share many similar characteristics, including rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion, flooding, canal networks and growing demand for greener public spaces, Thai officials have said in recent interviews with the Vietnam News Agency.

This May marks the third time the country’s largest wildlife bird photography competition has been held. (Photo: Vietnam BirdRace 2026 organising committee)

Vietnam BirdRace 2026 to attract hundreds of photographers worldwide

Participating teams, each comprising three to four members, are tasked with photographing as many wild bird species as possible within the official competition period. While artistic quality is not mandatory, images must be clear enough for species identification, ensuring authenticity and avoiding any disturbance to natural habitats.

Quang Tri recently received two endangered pangolins from local resident. (Photo published by VNA)

Two pangolins handed over to authorities in Quang Tri

At around 8:30 pm on April 12, Le Thanh Tung, a resident of Thuong Nghia hamlet in Cam Lo commune, and his friend spotted the two pangolins, weighing over 4 kg, while working near the Cam Lo–La Son Expressway.

A view of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Phong Nha – Ke Bang: untapped biological treasure in Truong Son mountains

Unlike ecosystems where species inventories are largely complete, Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park remains scientifically “open,” with each survey revealing new findings. Recent studies - from local research projects to international collaborations - have recorded additional bird species and identified the rare parasitic plant Sapria himalayana, which only survives in intact primary forests.