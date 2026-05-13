Rare turtles returned to Vietnam under CITES

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Twenty-eight rare turtles have been repatriated from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam, marking a step forward in international cooperation on biodiversity conservation and enforcement of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

A hand-over ceremony was held on May 13 by the Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh, in collaboration with Indo-Myanmar Conservation, Vietnamese authorities, and the National Institute of Ecology of the RoK.

The turtles arrived in Vietnam through Noi Bai International Airport on May 12 and are believed to be connected to an illegal wildlife trafficking case uncovered in the RoK.

The shipment includes several endangered Vietnamese species such as the Indochinese box turtle (Cuora galbinifrons), Bourret’s box turtle (Cuora bourreti), keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii), and black-breasted leaf turtle (Geoemyda spengleri), all considered highly endangered and increasingly threatened in the wild by habitat destruction, poaching, and illegal trade.

Authorities said the transportation, quarantine and handover procedures were conducted in full compliance with Vietnamese regulations, CITES requirements and international veterinary standards to ensure biosecurity and animal welfare.

Following their arrival, the turtles will be cared for, monitored and assessed at the Cuc Phuong National Park. Suitable individuals may join captive breeding and conservation education programmes, with the possibility of future release into appropriate natural habitats.

The repatriation highlights the growing effectiveness of cross-border cooperation in wildlife conservation and the commitment of all parties to enforcing CITES, tackling illegal wildlife trafficking and restoring endangered species to their native ecosystems.

Nguyen Van Chinh, Director of the Cuc Phuong National Park, said the return of the rare turtles holds important conservation significance for Vietnam and demonstrates the practical results of international collaboration in protecting endangered wildlife.

He also praised the close support and coordination of international partners, particularly the National Institute of Ecology of the RoK, along with conservation organisations and relevant authorities, describing the initiative as a strong example of shared global responsibility in combating illegal wildlife trade and supporting species recovery in the wild./.

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