Heavy rains, whirlwinds cause 387,000 USD worth of damage

​Hanoi (VNA) – Heavy rains, thunderstorms and whirlwinds from May 15-17 caused widespread damage in several localities across Vietnam, with total losses estimated at more than 10.2 billion VND (387,000 USD), according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA).

The figure includes losses of 6.7 billion VND in Cao Bang province and 3.5 billion VND in Dak Lak province, while Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa provinces have yet to report estimated damage.

In the central province of Dak Lak, severe weather injured one person after a tree fell on the victim, collapsed one house, and damaged or blew off roofs of 26 others. Five electricity poles and one transformer station were also damaged.

Meanwhile, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang recorded widespread flooding and infrastructure damage. A total of 187 houses were inundated, though floodwaters have now receded. Heavy rains also damaged more than 251ha of rice and crops, flooded one school site, and buried 200m of irrigation canals.

In addition, 28 landslide sites were reported along National Highway 4A, while seven rural road sections were damaged by landslides. One passenger bus was also damaged after being swept away by floodwaters.

In the north central province of Thanh Hoa, thunderstorms snapped anchor lines, causing two boats to sink. The vessels were later salvaged and moved closer to shore.

In neighbouring Ha Tinh province, lightning struck a herd of free-range cattle in Truong Luu commune on May 18, killing five cows and causing losses of around 100 million VND for local households.

Authorities warned residents not to leave livestock outdoors overnight during severe weather and urged them to closely monitor forecasts and move animals to safe shelters during storms.

Elsewhere, heavy rains and thunderstorms flooded more than 168ha of rice and cash crops in Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa and Dak Lak. Several houses in Quang Ninh were inundated, though floodwaters have since receded.

One household in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh was evacuated due to landslide risks. Landslides also occurred at two sites along National Highway 18C and one section of Provincial Road 326 in the province. Traffic has resumed after temporary repairs.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that Lai Chau province would continue to experience rainfall on May 18, with precipitation ranging from 5-15mm and exceeding 15mm in some areas.

The agency warned of flash floods and landslides along small rivers and steep slopes, particularly in vulnerable communes and wards across the province.

The centre also forecast that thunderstorms and heavy rains could persist in many regions nationwide until May 21.

During May 18 and the following night, the northeastern region and north-central provinces are expected to see moderate to heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 20-40mm and exceeding 100mm in some places./.

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