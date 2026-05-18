Environment

Quang Tri authorities release three endangered sea turtles back to the wild

The three turtles, each weighing around 1.5 kilogrammes with shells measuring about 25 centimetres long and 20 centimetres wide, are green sea turtles. They were accidentally caught in fishing nets and found drifting at sea near Con Co waters on May 16 by fisherman Bui Dinh Thuy in Cua Viet commune during a fishing trip.

After undergoing health checks, all three sea turtles are released back into their natural habitat in the presence of authorities, local residents and tourists. (Photo: VNA)
After undergoing health checks, all three sea turtles are released back into their natural habitat in the presence of authorities, local residents and tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) - Authorities in central Quang Tri province on May 17 released three endangered sea turtles back to the wild at Cua Viet beach in Cua Viet commune.

The release was jointly organised by the Management Board of Con Co Island Marine Protected Area, the Cua Viet Port Border Guard Station and local fishermen.

The three turtles, each weighing around 1.5 kilogrammes with shells measuring about 25 centimetres long and 20 centimetres wide, are green sea turtles. They were accidentally caught in fishing nets and found drifting at sea near Con Co waters on May 16 by fisherman Bui Dinh Thuy in Cua Viet commune during a fishing trip.

Recognising the importance of protecting the rare species, Thuy carefully removed the turtles from the nets, brought them safely aboard his boat and transported them ashore before handing them over to the authorities.

After health checks were conducted, all the three turtles were released into their natural habitat in the presence of local authorities, residents and tourists.

Green sea turtles are classified as endangered and are among the rare marine species prioritised for protection in Vietnam. They are listed in the Vietnam Red Book, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)./.

VNA
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