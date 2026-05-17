Environment

Heavy rain, thunderstorms leave trail of damage in northern, central provinces

In the central province of Dak Lak, violent rainstorms with strong winds and lightning injured one person and damaged 27 houses, one of which collapsed entirely. Seven houses suffered severe damage and 13 had roofs ripped off in Ea Kar commune.

An Bien ward in Hai Phong city under water (Photo: VNA)
An Bien ward in Hai Phong city under water (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms, packing whirlwinds and lightning, wreaked havoc across localities across Vietnam as of 15:30 on May 17, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

In the central province of Dak Lak, violent rainstorms with strong winds and lightning injured one person and damaged 27 houses, one of which collapsed entirely. Seven houses suffered severe damage and 13 had roofs ripped off in Ea Kar commune.

Torrential rain in Ly Quoc commune, northern Cao Bang province, flooded 130 ha of rice, 50 ha of corn, 24.9 ha of soybeans, 6.17 ha of peanuts and 30 ha of industrial crops. Floodwaters also swamped 183 homes and one school, with water depths of 0.5-1.5m, concentrated in nine out of 18 hamlets.

In central Quang Tri province, lightning killed 14 cattle in Cu Bai village, Huong Lap commune, inflicting estimated losses of around 150 million VND (5,700 USD).

While in central Thanh Hoa province, strong winds and high waves snapped the anchors of two fishing vessels, sinking them near the estuary in Ngoc Son ward.

Nguyen Van Huong, head of the weather forecast department at the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, warned that weather conditions remain complicated in the coming days.

vnanet-l.jpg
Many roads in Ly Quoc commune, Cao Bang province, are ruined. (Photo: VNA)

From May 18-19, scattered showers and thunderstorms, with pockets of heavy rain, are forecast for the northwestern region. The Northeast will see moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with very heavy downpours.

Central coastal areas can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the late afternoon and evening, with isolated heavy rainfall.

The Central Highlands and southern regions are also set for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with localised heavy rain.

From the night of May 19 through May 21, widespread rain and thunderstorms will blanket northern Vietnam, with some areas likely to see torrential rainfall. Precipitation is expected to taper off after May 22.

The strip from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, along with eastern areas from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, are also forecast to face scattered showers and thunderstorms from May 18-20.

Localities nationwide should stay on alert for whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong wind gusts during thunderstorms, Huong warned./.

VNA
#National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting #Heavy rain Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

A rare turtle is transported to Cuc Phuong National Park for care and rehabilitation ahead of its eventual release back into the wild. (Photo published by VNA)

Rare turtles returned to Vietnam under CITES

The shipment includes several endangered Vietnamese species such as the Indochinese box turtle (Cuora galbinifrons), Bourret’s box turtle (Cuora bourreti), keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii), and black-breasted leaf turtle (Geoemyda spengleri), all considered highly endangered and increasingly threatened in the wild by habitat destruction, poaching, and illegal trade.

Representatives of the Ngoc Lam Border Guard Station under the Nghe An Border Guard Command and Son Lam commune's police hand over a pangolin voluntarily surrendered by a local resident to the wildlife conservation centre at Pu Mat National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An residents voluntarily hand over rare pangolins for conservation

On May 11, the Quy Chau Forest Protection Department, along with local police and authorities, took in a critically endangered pangolin, handed over by a resident. The animal was discovered a day earlier by Thai Doan Tuan, from Viet Huong village in Quy Chau commune, after it wandered into his garden. Recognising it as a protected Sunda pangolin, he contacted authorities for assistance.

A 2kg pangolin is released back into the wild at the Pu Huong Nature Reserve on May 6, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Nghe An releases rare pangolin back to the wild

Pangolins, scaly mammals capable of curling into a ball for self-defence, are classified as critically endangered and are strictly protected under both Vietnamese and international law.

At the working session (Photo: Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration)

Vietnam, Sri Lanka share experience in hydrometeorology

Both sides expressed confidence that continued dialogue and knowledge-sharing will deepen cooperation in hydrometeorology, helping enhance disaster response capacity and climate change adaptation in the years ahead.

Chac Den Cave was recently discovered in Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

26 new caves discovered in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park

The new findings comprise several large caves with complex structures and high scientific value, including Thien Cung Cave, measuring 4,206 metres – the longest cave identified during the survey, Nuoc Lan Cave (2,721 metres), Ma Dom Cave (1,257 metres) and Cha Ngheo Cave (583 metres).

Nine Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica) have been released back into the wild at the Bach Ma National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Nine endangered Sunda pangolins returned to nature in Hue

Before their release, the animals had undergone quarantine, care, rehabilitation and close monitoring by technical staff and veterinarians to ensure they were in good health and capable of returning to their natural habitat.

Thailand ready to share experience with Vietnam in green urban development: officials

Thailand ready to share experience with Vietnam in green urban development: officials

Thailand is ready to share its experience and successful models in green urban development with Vietnam, as the two countries share many similar characteristics, including rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion, flooding, canal networks and growing demand for greener public spaces, Thai officials have said in recent interviews with the Vietnam News Agency.