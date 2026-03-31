Vietnam braces for thunderstorms, whirlwinds, hail during seasonal transition

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Civil Defence Steering Committee on March 31 ordered the People’s Committees of cities and provinces to step up preparedness as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong winds threaten the country during the seasonal transition.

Post-disaster recovery

Devastating thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning and hail have slammed parts of the country in recent days, leaving a trail of death and destruction, especially on March 29-30.

Seasonal forecasts from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that more dangerous weather chaos, including thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail and vicious gusts, are likely to persist nationwide in the coming weeks, with the highest risk hitting during the April - May transition period.

To limit further damage, the committee directed local authorities to pool resources to help residents quickly recover from recent storms and hail, stabilise their normal life and resume production.

Cities and provinces were told to put their weather agencies on high alert for round-the-clock monitoring and timely alerts to the public. Officials must immediately check housing safety, prepare detailed response plans, and intensify public communications, particularly through grassroots channels, to teach residents how to survive the coming disasters.

They must keep strict 24/7 duty shifts in place and report regularly to the steering committee through the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA).

Risk of thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds in northern region

According to the centre, a weak cold air mass will sweep into northern Vietnam from the night of March 31 - April 1, bringing cooler temperatures on April 1–2 and downright chilly up in the mountains. The clash between this cold air and hot, humid masses is set to spark atmospheric trouble, raising the odds of violent thunderstorms ripping through the northern mountainous and north central regions, accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong winds.

From April 2–9, scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are forecast across the northwest and northeast, with risks of whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts.

Meteorological experts are sounding alarm that these storms can strike without warning, capable of ripping off roofs, toppling trees and endangering lives and livelihoods. Residents are urged to track forecasts closely, avoid outdoor activities during storms, reinforce homes, and secure property and vehicles. They should also take shelter immediately in solid buildings when warnings are issued.

In response, the VDDMA is running 24/7 surveillance on weather patterns, reservoirs and dyke systems, while issuing timely forecasts and warnings to support local action.

Local authorities have been instructed to keep constant watch and jump on any threats when the latest forecasts and alerts come in.

As of 8:00 on March 31, thunderstorms, hail, whirlwinds and lightning killed four, injured nine, completely flattened 13 houses and wrecked another 6,551, according to the VDDMA.

The storms also destroyed 35 ha of rice in Lao Cai and 181.8 ha of crops and fruit trees across several provinces, plus 68.1 ha of forestry trees. Roughly 1,280 poultry were killed in Lao Cai and Thai Nguyen.

A total of 172 auxiliary facilities, 34 schools, 22 community cultural houses, and three government offices had their roofs torn off, while 21 power poles were knocked down and two substations in Hanoi were damaged.

Local authorities already rushed to visit devastated families, handed out emergency aid and started tallying up the damage so they can help residents get their lives back to normal as quickly as possible./.