Environment

Quang Tri hands over rare clouded monitor to rescue centre

The animal was identified as a clouded monitor (Varanus nebulosus), weighing approximately two kilograms and measuring around 70 centimetres in length. The species belongs to Group IB — a category of endangered and rare forest wildlife species given the highest level of protection in Vietnam, with all forms of commercial exploitation and use strictly prohibited.

The clouded monitor (Varanus nebulosus) weighs approximately two kilograms and measures around 70 centimetres in length. (Photo: VNA)
The clouded monitor (Varanus nebulosus) weighs approximately two kilograms and measures around 70 centimetres in length. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Authorities in Quang Tri province have transferred a rare clouded monitor (Varanus nebulosus) to a wildlife rescue centre under Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park for temporary care and conservation, local official said on May 19.

According to Nguyen Thanh Vu, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Trieu Binh commune, the reptile was previously discovered and capture by Bui Huu Nhat, a resident in Trieu Binh commune, while working in a field. Realising that it was a rare wild animal in need of protection, Nhat voluntarily handed it over to local authorities and forest rangers.

Following the handover, local authorities and relevant agencies completed the required procedures and provided care for the animal in accordance with regulations.

The animal was identified as a clouded monitor (Varanus nebulosus), weighing approximately two kilograms and measuring around 70 centimetres in length. The species belongs to Group IB — a category of endangered and rare forest wildlife species given the highest level of protection in Vietnam, with all forms of commercial exploitation and use strictly prohibited.

In recent years, residents across Quang Tri province have voluntarily handed over numerous rare and endangered wild animals to authorities for rescue, care and release back into their natural habitats. This reflects growing public awareness of wildlife protection and contributes to biodiversity conservation and ecosystem protection./.

VNA
#Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park #clouded monitor #Varanus nebulosus Quang Tri
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