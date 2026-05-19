Environment

Ho Chi Minh City kicks off 2026 tree planting festival with Net Zero in sight

Ho Chi Minh City aims to push urban green coverage above 1 sq.m per person by 2030, while stepping up greenhouse gas reduction initiatives on the way to Net Zero by 2050.

Ho Chi Minh City officials and residents plant a tree at Lang Le Cultural Park in Binh Loi commune on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City officials and residents plant a tree at Lang Le Cultural Park in Binh Loi commune on May 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee launched the 2026 tree planting festival at Lang Le Cultural Park in Binh Loi commune on May 19, marking the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) alongside the rollout of the “City of Blossoming Colours” campaign.

The event not only responded to President Ho Chi Minh’s historic call for tree and forest planting but also reflected the city’s determination to pursue a green urban development strategy, climate change adaptation, and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh recalled that more than 66 years ago, President Ho Chi Minh launched the tree planting festival with a strategic vision for environment protection and sustainable development. The late leader’s teaching remains deeply relevant and has become a cultural tradition in Vietnamese society, he said.

With Ho Chi Minh City facing mounting challenges from climate change, flooding, rising sea levels, and the urban heat island effect, Thanh said expanding green spaces is no longer a symbolic movement but an urgent requirement to protect the environment and lift living standards. Despite rapid urbanisation and high population density, the city’s per-capita green space still lags well behind that of major regional peers, he noted.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

During 2021–2025, the city exceeded its target under the PM’s one-billion-tree scheme, with more than 16 million new trees planted. Building on that run, it now aims to push urban green coverage above 1 sq.m per person by 2030, while stepping up greenhouse gas reduction initiatives on the way to Net Zero by 2050.

A defining feature of this year’s launch was the selection of Binh Loi commune, at the western gateway, as the starting point for the 2026 green campaign. Once a heavily bombed “white belt” scarred by acidic soil and harsh conditions, Binh Loi has transformed and is now recognised for its yellow apricot blossom growing area and its strides in new-style rural and ecological development.

Covering nearly 22 ha, Lang Le Cultural Park is envisioned as a multifunctional ecological and cultural complex that serves as a “green lung” for the city’s west. Plans envision integrating ecological conservation with protection of canal systems, native vegetation and the historical legacy of heroic Binh Loi.

Following the ceremony, local leaders and residents planted 503 trees at the park, including valuable timber, shade and flowering species such as rosewood, redwood and crape myrtle, selected for landscape impact and suitability to local ecological conditions.

As part of the event, the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, the Department of Agriculture and Environment and partners signed a memorandum of understanding to respond to the “City of Blossoming Colours” campaign for 2026–2030. Accordingly, they will coordinate the planting of 176,000 trees citywide and deliver 152 green projects.

Various units and community groups also pledged support, contributing seedlings, fertilisers and trees./.

VNA
#tree planting festival #greenhouse gas reduction #Ho Chi Minh City #President Ho Chi Minh #net zero Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Green transition

Related News

Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra (front, third from left) and representatives of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee at the launch of the Youth Month and the 2026 spring tree planting festival on February 28 (Photo: VNA)

Youth Month, tree-planting drive launched in Ha Tinh

Deputy PM Pham Thi Thanh Tra urged the youth to nurture ambitions, think big, act boldly and take responsibility, noting that entrepreneurship should create value, generate jobs and contribute to sustainable socio-economic development.

Significance of tree-planting festival

Significance of tree-planting festival

It has become a cherished cultural tradition that, at the beginning of each spring, the entire country enthusiastically responds to the “Tree-planting Festival in eternal gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh”, stepping up tree planting and afforestation efforts. These activities contribute to socio-economic development, disaster mitigation, greenhouse gas emission reduction, environmental improvement, and climate change adaptation.

See more

A graphic image of the Nui Thoong high-tech waste treatment and waste-to-energy plant project. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi breaks ground on 200-million-USD waste-to-energy plant

Designed to process 2,000 tonnes of waste per day and generate 45MW of electricity for the national grid, the project is the first high-tech waste-to-energy plant in southwestern Hanoi, where large-scale solid waste treatment facilities have long been lacking.

After undergoing health checks, all three sea turtles are released back into their natural habitat in the presence of authorities, local residents and tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri authorities release three endangered sea turtles back to the wild

The three turtles, each weighing around 1.5 kilogrammes with shells measuring about 25 centimetres long and 20 centimetres wide, are green sea turtles. They were accidentally caught in fishing nets and found drifting at sea near Con Co waters on May 16 by fisherman Bui Dinh Thuy in Cua Viet commune during a fishing trip.

A rare turtle is transported to Cuc Phuong National Park for care and rehabilitation ahead of its eventual release back into the wild. (Photo published by VNA)

Rare turtles returned to Vietnam under CITES

The shipment includes several endangered Vietnamese species such as the Indochinese box turtle (Cuora galbinifrons), Bourret’s box turtle (Cuora bourreti), keeled box turtle (Cuora mouhotii), and black-breasted leaf turtle (Geoemyda spengleri), all considered highly endangered and increasingly threatened in the wild by habitat destruction, poaching, and illegal trade.

Representatives of the Ngoc Lam Border Guard Station under the Nghe An Border Guard Command and Son Lam commune's police hand over a pangolin voluntarily surrendered by a local resident to the wildlife conservation centre at Pu Mat National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An residents voluntarily hand over rare pangolins for conservation

On May 11, the Quy Chau Forest Protection Department, along with local police and authorities, took in a critically endangered pangolin, handed over by a resident. The animal was discovered a day earlier by Thai Doan Tuan, from Viet Huong village in Quy Chau commune, after it wandered into his garden. Recognising it as a protected Sunda pangolin, he contacted authorities for assistance.

A 2kg pangolin is released back into the wild at the Pu Huong Nature Reserve on May 6, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Nghe An releases rare pangolin back to the wild

Pangolins, scaly mammals capable of curling into a ball for self-defence, are classified as critically endangered and are strictly protected under both Vietnamese and international law.

At the working session (Photo: Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration)

Vietnam, Sri Lanka share experience in hydrometeorology

Both sides expressed confidence that continued dialogue and knowledge-sharing will deepen cooperation in hydrometeorology, helping enhance disaster response capacity and climate change adaptation in the years ahead.

Chac Den Cave was recently discovered in Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri province. (Photo: VNA)

26 new caves discovered in Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park

The new findings comprise several large caves with complex structures and high scientific value, including Thien Cung Cave, measuring 4,206 metres – the longest cave identified during the survey, Nuoc Lan Cave (2,721 metres), Ma Dom Cave (1,257 metres) and Cha Ngheo Cave (583 metres).