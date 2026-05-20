Society

Hanoi proposes subsidies to accelerate shift to electric vehicles

Under a draft resolution currently open for public feedback by the municipal People’s Committee, residents with permanent or temporary residence registration in Hanoi for at least two consecutive years, who own petrol-powered motorbikes registered before the resolution takes effect, will be eligible for support when purchasing electric motorbikes priced at 10 million VND or more.

Visitors to an exhibition and test-drive programme for electric vehicles organised in Cau Giay ward, Hanoi, on May 16 by the municipal People's Commitee and relevant agencies. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors to an exhibition and test-drive programme for electric vehicles organised in Cau Giay ward, Hanoi, on May 16 by the municipal People's Commitee and relevant agencies. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi plans to support residents in switching from petrol-powered motorbikes to electric ones, with subsidies of up to 20 million VND (759 USD), while gradually restricting fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Under a draft resolution currently open for public feedback by the municipal People’s Committee, residents with permanent or temporary residence registration in Hanoi for at least two consecutive years, who own petrol-powered motorbikes registered before the resolution takes effect, will be eligible for support when purchasing electric motorbikes priced at 10 million VND or more.

Each individual will be entitled to support once for one vehicle and may choose one of two support schemes. Under the direct cash support option, the city plans to subsidise 20% of the electric motorbike’s value, capped at 5 million VND per vehicle. Poor households may receive support equal to 100% of the vehicle’s value, up to 20 million VND, while near-poor households may receive 80%, capped at 15 million VND.

Residents who do not opt for cash support may instead receive public transport tickets worth 5 million VND. Hanoi is also considering a 50% reduction in registration and licence plate fees for electric motorbikes, while poor and near-poor households would be exempt from these fees entirely.

The draft also proposes free public transport fares for several groups, including those who have rendered service to the nation, persons with disabilities, the elderly, pupils, students, industrial park workers, and poor households. All passengers would also enjoy free public transport during holidays, Tet (Lunar New Year), and major city events.

Beyond financial support, the draft aims to lay the foundation for a green transport transition through the development of charging infrastructure, fee incentives, and a roadmap to gradually limit petrol-powered vehicles in Hanoi.

EV market heats up amid green transition

Persistently high fuel prices, together with Hanoi’s roadmap to restrict fossil fuel-powered vehicles, are giving a strong boost to the electric vehicle (EV) market. Demand for hybrid cars, battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and electric motorbikes has surged, reflecting a growing shift towards greener and more cost-efficient transportation.

According to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA)’s sales report for April, electrified vehicles continued to post the fastest growth. Hybrid vehicle sales reached 1,723 units in April, up 53% year-on-year. In the first four months of 2026, hybrid sales totalled 6,848 units, soaring 86% from the same period last year, making it the fastest-growing automobile segment in the market.

The BEV segment also showed positive signs, with 49 units sold in April, bringing total sales since the beginning of the year to 50 units. Although the figure remains modest, it marks a notable improvement as VAMA recorded no BEV sales during the same period last year.

The electric motorbike market is also accelerating rapidly. Surveys at dealerships showed the number of customers seeking information and purchasing electric motorbikes has increased three to fourfold compared to previous periods.

A latest report from VinFast showed demand is rising sharply. The company’s dealership network has received more than 135,000 deposits nationwide and delivered around 93,000 vehicles to customers, while production is being ramped up to fulfil over 40,000 remaining orders.

Hanoi’s plan to gradually restrict petrol-powered vehicles in inner-city areas from July 1, 2026, is further accelerating the shift towards EVs. Many residents said switching to green transport would help reduce fuel costs and allow them to adapt early to upcoming policies.

Experts forecast Vietnam’s electric motorbike market will continue booming in 2026, with sales expected to reach 1.2-1.3 million units, up around 150% year-on-year. Competition among major brands such as Honda, VinFast, Dat Bike and TMT Motors is also making the market more vibrant with a wider range of models across both mass-market and premium segments./.​

VNA
#petrol-powered motorbikes #Hanoi #green transport #EVs #electric vehicles Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Green transition

Related News

The delegation of National Assembly deputies from Ho Chi Minh City holds a group discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Draft law proposes flexible tax thresholds, extended incentives for EVs

Presenting the Government’s proposal, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan said the draft law proposes not to stipulate specific revenue thresholds for exemption from personal income tax or value-added tax for household and individual businesses in the law, instead assigning the Government to set these thresholds.

See more

The copyright crackdown is broadly viewed as an inevitable step in Vietnam’s cultural industry development. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Healthy digital content market in the making

The sharper crackdown is rapidly redrawing how online entertainment is distributed and consumed, while gradually reshaping public awareness and responsibility toward copyright protection.

A view of Place Ho Chi Minh in Persan, France. (Photo: VNA)

Place preserving memories of President Ho Chi Minh in France

Although there is little publicly available documentation confirming exactly when Place Ho Chi Minh was established, French urban historians suggest that most streets and public spaces named after the Vietnamese leader in France emerged between the 1960s and 1980s, during the height of anti-war movements and solidarity campaigns supporting Vietnam across working-class towns and left-leaning suburbs around Paris.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on national unity remains relevant today

President Ho Chi Minh's ideology of national unity continues to carry profound significance amid growing global challenges, including conflicts, social divisions and economic instability. His message of solidarity, consensus and placing national interests above sectional differences remains a valuable lesson for many developing nations.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Duc Son presents the decision establishing the Vietnamese Language Proficiency Test Council in Japan to a representative of the Vietnam Studies Centre in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Japan hosts first standardised Vietnamese language proficiency test

As bilateral ties between Vietnam and Japan continue to expand, demand for Vietnamese language learning in Japan has also grown rapidly among OVs, educational institutions, businesses and Japanese people interested in Vietnam. Against this backdrop, the introduction of a standardised proficiency test is expected to provide an official and widely recognised benchmark for Vietnamese language skills.

The “I Love My Fatherland" Journey 2026 kicks off in Nghe An province on May 16. (Photo: VNA)

"I Love My Fatherland” journey features diverse activities

The “I Love My Fatherland” journey will span seven stages across historical and cultural sites and “red addresses” nationwide. There will be a combination of education on traditions, field-based programmes, and digital communications.