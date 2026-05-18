Bilingual school promotes President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example among younger generations in Laos

Vientiane (VNA) — The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school held a ceremony in Vientiane on May 18 to commemorate the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026), and present scholarships sponsored by Star Telecom to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements.



The event carried profound political, cultural and educational significance, aiming to help younger generations of both countries better understand the life, career and revolutionary legacy of the late Vietnamese leader, while contributing to the preservation and strengthening of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.



In her commemorative address, school principal Sivanheung Phengkhammay reflected on President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary life and his immense contributions to Vietnam’s national liberation cause, as well as to the global movement for peace and social progress.





Principal of Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school Sivanheung Phengkhammay speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

She stressed that President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style remain invaluable spiritual assets of the Vietnamese nation and continue to inspire today and future generations. For teachers and students of Nguyen Du school, studying and following his moral example is closely associated with the school’s mission of promoting the tradition of good teaching and good learning, preserving the Vietnamese language and nurturing love for Vietnamese culture in Laos.



The principal also expressed gratitude for the continued attention and support from the Vietnamese Government, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, social organisations and businesses, particularly Star Telecom (previously known as Unitel - a joint venture between the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group of Vietnam and Lao Asia Telecom), which has accompanied and supported the school for many years. She reaffirmed the school’s determination to remain a trusted educational institution and a symbol of the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.



As part of the programme, organisers awarded 50 scholarships worth 500,000 LAK (approximately 23 USD) each to students from disadvantaged backgrounds who have demonstrated strong academic performance and active participation in school activities.



Following the award ceremony, delegates and students watched a documentary highlighting President Ho Chi Minh’s simple yet extraordinary revolutionary life./.