Society

"I Love My Fatherland” journey features diverse activities

The “I Love My Fatherland” journey will span seven stages across historical and cultural sites and “red addresses” nationwide. There will be a combination of education on traditions, field-based programmes, and digital communications.

The “I Love My Fatherland" Journey 2026 kicks off in Nghe An province on May 16. (Photo: VNA)
The “I Love My Fatherland" Journey 2026 kicks off in Nghe An province on May 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Activities within the “I Love My Fatherland” journey and a communications campaign of the same name marking the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) (October 15, 1956–2026), will run from May to October.

A ceremony was held in the central province of Nghe An on May 16 to kick off the journey, which will feature a combination of education on traditions, field-based programmes, and digital communications.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and VYF President Nguyen Tuong Lam said this year’s programmes are designed with youth at the centre, cyberspace as a key front, and meaningful actions as the core measure of impact.

The “I Love My Fatherland” journey will span seven stages across historical and cultural sites and “red addresses” nationwide. It started in Nghe An, the homeland of President Ho Chi Minh, on May 16 to commemorate his 136th birth anniversary, before passing through Hue, Tuyen Quang – Lung Cu Flag Tower, Dien Bien, Khanh Hoa, Ca Mau, Ho Chi Minh City, and conclude in Hanoi in October. These destinations are closely linked to key historical, cultural and sovereignty milestones.

On this occasion, the VYF Central Committee will launch a 70-day emulation drive, organise a marathon in Dien Bien, roll out a “15 days of good deeds for the Fatherland” campaign, and host a short-video contest under the theme “I Love My Fatherland”, alongside a wide range of digital outreach activities.

Notably, an AI-powered songwriting contest, and a cover and remix competition will open to Vietnamese youth aged 16–35 at home and abroad, aiming to promote the use of digital technology and AI in culture, arts, and media.

Meanwhile, the "I Love My Fatherland” communications campaign will be implemented across Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, using hashtags such as #ToiYeuToQuocToi, #TYTQT, #ProudVietNam, and #70NamHoiLHTNVN.

Organisers aim for all provincial youth unions to host at least one activity per stage, with a minimum of 7,000 user-generated posts, reaching 700 million views and 700,000 interactions. Youth are encouraged to create and share positive stories, images and community initiatives through videos, photos, podcasts and digital music products.

Offline activities will include flag-raising ceremonies, tribute visits to historical sites, gratitude programmes for policy beneficiaries, and exchanges with historical witnesses.

The VYF Central Committee also announced key events to marks the 70th anniversary from October 9–11 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, including a central-level commemoration ceremony, a photo exhibition, a youth honouring programme for youth, Youth Fest 2026 and a national “creative youth” festival./.

VNA
#Vietnam Youth Federation #“I Love My Fatherland” journey #digital technology
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