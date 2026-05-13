Vietnam Customs expands capacity to tackle cross-border narcotics crime

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Customs, in collaboration with the Global Rapid Interdiction of Dangerous Substances (GRIDS) Programme under the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), on May 13 held a ceremony to hand over equipment to the Narcotics Targeting Centre (NTC) and officially launch the centre’s new office.

Established in November 2025, the NTC comprises six officers from the Anti-Smuggling Investigation Sub-Department specialising in surveillance, intelligence collection and information analysis. The centre is tasked with strengthening customs capacity in risk assessment and drug crime targeting, helping authorities detect and prevent illicit cross-border trafficking of narcotics and other dangerous substances at an early stage.

Within the framework of the GRIDS Programme, the NTC model supports law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal trade of narcotics, emerging psychoactive substances and hazardous chemicals. The network is currently operating at the INCB headquarters in Vienna and at the Lao Customs Department through technical support and access to open-source intelligence systems.

According to Vietnam Customs, the participation in the initiative marks a concrete step in implementing the national anti-drug strategy through 2030, amid increasingly sophisticated and transnational drug crimes exploiting international transport routes, e-commerce and express delivery services.

At the event, the GRIDS Programme handed over equipment worth nearly 20,000 USD to the NTC with funding from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs under the US Department of State. The package includes laptops, tablets, workstations and large-screen monitoring systems to support online intelligence and operational activities.

Officials said the equipment and technical assistance will help establish a professional and specialised working environment for the NTC. Operating from the headquarters of the Department of Customs, the centre is expected to build valuable data resources serving the customs sector's drug and precursor control operations.

The facility will also support training activities and professional exchanges between Vietnam Customs, the INCB and law enforcement agencies at home and abroad.

Representatives of Vietnam Customs and related agencies cut the ribbon to inaugurate the NTC office. (Photo: cand.com.vn)

Following the handover ceremony, representatives of Vietnam Customs and related agencies inaugurated the NTC office and inspected the newly installed equipment system. Delegates expressed their confidence that the centre’s operations will enhance intelligence analysis, targeting capability, information sharing and international cooperation in Vietnam’s fight against drug trafficking./.

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