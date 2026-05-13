Society

Vietnam Customs expands capacity to tackle cross-border narcotics crime

Established in November 2025, the NTC comprises six officers from the Anti-Smuggling Investigation Sub-Department specialising in surveillance, intelligence collection and information analysis. The centre is tasked with strengthening customs capacity in risk assessment and drug crime targeting, helping authorities detect and prevent illicit cross-border trafficking of narcotics and other dangerous substances at an early stage.

At the equipment handover ceremony for the Narcotics Targeting Centre of Vietnam Customs. (Photo: cand.com.vn)
At the equipment handover ceremony for the Narcotics Targeting Centre of Vietnam Customs. (Photo: cand.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Customs, in collaboration with the Global Rapid Interdiction of Dangerous Substances (GRIDS) Programme under the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB), on May 13 held a ceremony to hand over equipment to the Narcotics Targeting Centre (NTC) and officially launch the centre’s new office.

Established in November 2025, the NTC comprises six officers from the Anti-Smuggling Investigation Sub-Department specialising in surveillance, intelligence collection and information analysis. The centre is tasked with strengthening customs capacity in risk assessment and drug crime targeting, helping authorities detect and prevent illicit cross-border trafficking of narcotics and other dangerous substances at an early stage.

Within the framework of the GRIDS Programme, the NTC model supports law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal trade of narcotics, emerging psychoactive substances and hazardous chemicals. The network is currently operating at the INCB headquarters in Vienna and at the Lao Customs Department through technical support and access to open-source intelligence systems.

According to Vietnam Customs, the participation in the initiative marks a concrete step in implementing the national anti-drug strategy through 2030, amid increasingly sophisticated and transnational drug crimes exploiting international transport routes, e-commerce and express delivery services.

At the event, the GRIDS Programme handed over equipment worth nearly 20,000 USD to the NTC with funding from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs under the US Department of State. The package includes laptops, tablets, workstations and large-screen monitoring systems to support online intelligence and operational activities.

Officials said the equipment and technical assistance will help establish a professional and specialised working environment for the NTC. Operating from the headquarters of the Department of Customs, the centre is expected to build valuable data resources serving the customs sector's drug and precursor control operations.

The facility will also support training activities and professional exchanges between Vietnam Customs, the INCB and law enforcement agencies at home and abroad.

ntc1.jpg
Representatives of Vietnam Customs and related agencies cut the ribbon to inaugurate the NTC office. (Photo: cand.com.vn)

Following the handover ceremony, representatives of Vietnam Customs and related agencies inaugurated the NTC office and inspected the newly installed equipment system. Delegates expressed their confidence that the centre’s operations will enhance intelligence analysis, targeting capability, information sharing and international cooperation in Vietnam’s fight against drug trafficking./.

VNA
#Narcotics Targeting Centre #drug trafficking #Vietnam Customs
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Representatives of the Club of Cambodian Journalists and the Vietnam Journalists Association at the working session in Hanoi on May 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Cambodian journalists strengthen cooperation

The Vietnam Journalists Association and the Club of Cambodian Journalists agreed to enhance coordination and information sharing between media agencies, exchange experience in professional training and technology application in journalism, and regularly organise training programmes for reporters and editors.

Ca Mau province has consistently attached importance to developing human resources and investing in infrastructure in ethnic minority areas. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up implementation of ethnic affairs strategy through 2030

To accelerate the implementation of the the Ethnic Affairs Strategy by 2030, with a vision toward 2045, the Prime Minister requested ministries, agencies and local authorities to continue thoroughly carrying out the Party and State’s policies on ethnic affairs, enhancing the effectiveness of State management and strengthening oversight of policy implementation.

Officials from the Market Surveillance Department of Da Nang conduct inspections at business establishments in Hai Chau ward. (Photo: VNA)

No “blind spots” in crackdown on smuggling, counterfeit goods

In the Jan-April period, authorities nationwide uncovered and handled nearly 44,000 cases related to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods, while initiating 1,464 criminal cases involving 2,277 suspects, according to the National Steering Committee for Combating Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeit Goods (National Steering Committee 389).

A delegation of 60 exemplary overseas Vietnamese from 20 countries and territories offers incense to commemorate the Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese community contributes to national unity, development

According to Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Nguyen Trung Kien, many overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs have achieved success in developed economies, gaining experience in corporate governance, advanced technologies, and international-standard operations.

A market surveillance team carries out an unannounced inspection at a fashion business in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi steps up crackdown on counterfeit goods, IP infringements

The agency has set a target of increasing the number of handled cases by at least 20% compared to the same period last year between May 7 and 30. Inspection and monitoring activities will continue beyond May 30 on a regular, focused and systematic basis across the city.

Construction of Tran Hung Dao bridge, one of seven bridges spanning the Red River, launched in 2025, alongside Hong Ha, Me So, Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Van Phuc and Thuong Cat bridges (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Beyond rhetoric, urban reconstruction moves ahead

Transport infrastructure development is a key task in the capital’s major development strategies, closely linked with the Hanoi Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision and the implementation of the revised Capital Law. A series of major projects, including ring roads, urban railways, national railways and regional economic connectivity projects such as the Red River Landscape Boulevard Axis, are being implemented to enhance connectivity, promote the growth of Hanoi and the country, and lay the foundation for urban reconstruction in a modern, synchronised and sustainable direction.

Dong Nai – aspiration to rise in new era

Dong Nai – aspiration to rise in new era

Following its merger and status elevation to Vietnam’s seventh centrally-run city starting April 30, 2026, Dong Nai is entering a pivotal phase to reposition its role and standing within a broader development landscape. More than an administrative upgrade, the move—coupled with strategic projects such as Long Thanh International Airport—is opening new space for the southern locality to make socio-economic breakthroughs, strengthen regional connectivity and reshape its development model toward services, tourism and innovation.

Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to roll out pre-arrival information system nationwide

The PAI system enables international travellers to provide essential information related to their trips prior to arrival in Vietnam. Once declarations are completed, immigration authorities can analyse the data and process entry procedures in a timely manner, helping travellers avoid long queues and waiting times at immigration checkpoints.