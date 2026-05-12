Overseas Vietnamese community contributes to national unity, development

​Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese people at home and abroad serve as a vital link in the great national solidarity bloc, with patriotism, attachment to the homeland, and a sense of responsibility forming a decisive resource for the country’s breakthrough development, international integration, and sustainable prosperity.

The development and contributions of the Vietnamese community abroad throughout more than 80 years of national construction and development stand as vivid evidence of the Party and State's consistent policy of great national unity.

The overseas Vietnamese (OV) community has continued to expand both in size and geographical presence, with more than 6 million Vietnamese living in over 130 countries and territories. Their legal status, economic conditions, role, position, and prestige in host societies have steadily improved, while their solidarity and bonds with the homeland have grown stronger.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said awareness of the role and importance of overseas Vietnamese in the great national unity bloc has increasingly improved. Party and Government directives have consistently affirmed that OVs are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese ethnic community and an important resource contributing to stronger cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and other countries, she noted.

According to Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Nguyen Trung Kien, many OV entrepreneurs have achieved success in developed economies, gaining experience in corporate governance, advanced technologies, and international-standard operations.

When returning to Vietnam to invest or cooperate with domestic firms, they bring not only modern technologies, business models, and international production standards that help improve labour productivity and modernise production, but also act as strategic bridges connecting Vietnam more deeply with global economic networks, especially major financial, scientific, and technological centres such as the US, China, Europe, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. In addition, OV investment and business activities have contributed to socio-economic development, job creation, and social welfare.

​Kien said recent years have seen a wave of OVs, particularly young people born and grown up abroad with experience working at international corporations, returning to Vietnam to invest and launch start-ups. Companies founded by OVs such as RYNAN Technologies Vietnam, POPS Worldwide, Base.vn, Elsa, and Logivan are helping shape the country’s start-up ecosystem and elevate Vietnamese brands in the international market.

​Statistics from the State Bank of Vietnam and international organisations showed that Vietnam received around 16 billion USD in remittances in 2023. The figure was estimated at 16.7-17 billion USD in 2024 and reached some 18-18.5 billion USD in 2025, up nearly 1.5 billion USD year-on-year. Remittances are forecast to continue increasing in 2026.

Vietnam has remained among the world’s top 10 remittance recipients for many consecutive years, according to the World Bank, reflecting the stable and long-term nature of financial resources from overseas Vietnamese.

With extensive international networks, OV entrepreneurs have become effective bridges linking Vietnamese businesses with global markets through trade promotion, investment connections, and partner introductions. Through OV business associations and clubs, they have helped bring Vietnamese products and brands to the world while introducing international standards to Vietnam, thus contributing to deeper economic integration and promoting the image of a dynamic, friendly, and culturally rich Vietnam./.

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