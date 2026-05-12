Society

Ministry of Justice leads 2025 Public Administration Reform Index

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) clinched the top spot in Vietnam’s 2025 Public Administration Reform Index for ministries and ministry-level agencies, scoring 95.48%.

The Ministry of Justice headquarters (Photo: Internet)
The Ministry of Justice headquarters (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) clinched the top spot in Vietnam’s 2025 Public Administration Reform Index for ministries and ministry-level agencies, scoring 95.48%, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

In contrast, the Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded the lowest index, at 81.01%, 14.47 percentage points lower than that of the MoJ.

Twelve ministries and ministry-level agencies averaged 87.2% on the overall PAR Index, a 2.77 percentage point jump from 84.43% in 2024. Six ministries beat the average.

The 2025 results split across two tiers. Group A, with scores of 90% or above, included the MoJ, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and the MoHA. Group B, with scores ranging from 80% to under 90%, comprised the Ministry of Construction (MoC), the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MEA), the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST); the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST); the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Ministry of Education and Training (MET), and the MoH.

Five of seven component indices improved year-on-year, namely institutional and administrative procedure reform, organisational restructuring, public finance overhaul, and digital transformation. Meanwhile, two others declined, including administrative reform leadership and governance, and civil service regime reforms.

The leadership and governance index led all components at 93.99%, signaling sustained high-level attention from the Party Central Committee, Government, and Prime Minister. The slight dip from 94.95% in 2024 reflected communication lapses and patchy reporting by several ministries, the MoHA said.

Organisational restructuring scored second at 92.02%, up 1.4 percentage points from 2024 (90.62%). Eleven out of 12 agencies cleared 90%. The MoCST was the sole underperfomer, at 87.94%.

Administrative procedure reform placed third at 89.49%, surging 6.11 percentage points from 83.38%. The MoHA, MoJ, SBV, MoCST, MoFA, and MoC all surpassed 90%.

Civil service reform slid to fourth, dropping 1.99 percentage points to 86.77% from 88.77%. The central bank led at 95.83%, followed by the MoF (95.06%) and MoJ (93.48%). Nine ministries fell short of 90% while the MoFA placed last at 69.60%.

Public finance reform jumped to fifth, vaulting 10.53 percentage points to 85.08% from 74.55%. The SBV, MoJ, and MoF all cleared 90%. The MoH (69.8%) and MoCST (67.62%) anchored the bottom, both below 70%.

Institutional reform ranked sixth at 83.99%, rising 4.56 percentage points from 79.42%. The MoJ stood alone above 90%, at 94.87%. The MoCST (79.79%), MoFA (77%), and MEA (74.12%) came in below 80%.

Digital transformation in state agencies trailed all components at 81.39%, slightly up from 81.20%. The MoJ (96.86%) and MoF (96.05%) dominated the category. The MoCST (67.27%), MoH (62.97%), MET (62.7%) propped up the bottom./.

VNA
#Ministry of Home Affairs #State Bank of Vietnam Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Court reform must deliver measurable results: NA Chairman

Chairman Man urged the people’s court system to keep thoroughly grasping and effectively following the Party’s policies and guidelines on comprehensive national renewal and strategic breakthroughs for national development.

See more

A market surveillance team carries out an unannounced inspection at a fashion business in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi steps up crackdown on counterfeit goods, IP infringements

The agency has set a target of increasing the number of handled cases by at least 20% compared to the same period last year between May 7 and 30. Inspection and monitoring activities will continue beyond May 30 on a regular, focused and systematic basis across the city.

Dong Nai – aspiration to rise in new era

Dong Nai – aspiration to rise in new era

Following its merger and status elevation to Vietnam’s seventh centrally-run city starting April 30, 2026, Dong Nai is entering a pivotal phase to reposition its role and standing within a broader development landscape. More than an administrative upgrade, the move—coupled with strategic projects such as Long Thanh International Airport—is opening new space for the southern locality to make socio-economic breakthroughs, strengthen regional connectivity and reshape its development model toward services, tourism and innovation.

Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to roll out pre-arrival information system nationwide

The PAI system enables international travellers to provide essential information related to their trips prior to arrival in Vietnam. Once declarations are completed, immigration authorities can analyse the data and process entry procedures in a timely manner, helping travellers avoid long queues and waiting times at immigration checkpoints.

Government approves framework to overhaul adoption law

Government approves framework to overhaul adoption law

Three broad policy directions for amending the Law on Adoption have been endorsed in Resolution 123 issued on May 6, which tasks the Ministry of Justice with drafting a revised law for Government review by June. Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau will oversee the process.

The second congress of the Vietnamese Youth and Student Federation in Europe (VYSEF) on May 9 ( Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese youth in Europe strengthen ties, expand network

For 2026–2031, VYSEF aims to develop in a more professional and sustainable manner, focusing on promoting digital transformation, improving coordination of activities, strengthening connections among young intellectuals, and promoting cooperation with international partners.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with the Vietnamese community, officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets Vietnamese embassy staff, community in Sri Lanka

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam praised the community’s efforts in preserving Vietnamese culture, language and traditions and called on them to uphold the national identity while integrating well into the host society and complying with local laws.

At the HUTECH Job Fair 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7. (Photo: HUTECH)

Nearly 200 technology firms join HUTECH Job Fair 2026

The event offered more than 6,600 job and internship opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including information technology, engineering, aviation, logistics, finance, e-commerce, tourism and services. It was jointly organised by technology enterprises and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH).

Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan (right) and Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Vietnam Kobayashi Yosuke at their meeting on May 7. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan strengthen cooperation in leadership training

Stressing that Vietnam is entering a new stage of development with increasingly high demands on the quality of human resources, particularly strategic-level leaders and managers, Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan suggested that the two sides continue to deepen, upgrade and renew their training cooperation programmes.