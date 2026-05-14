Man gets life sentence for terrorism, anti-State activities

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on May 14 handed down first-instance verdicts to Dao Minh Quan, leader of the self-proclaimed “Chinh phu Quoc gia Viet Nam lam thoi” (Provisional National Government of Vietnam), and his accomplices on charges of “terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration” and “activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration”.

After one day of trial and deliberation, the court sentenced Dao Minh Quan to life imprisonment on both charges, with the combined sentence being life imprisonment.



Also charged with “terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration”, Pham Lisa (Pham Anh Dao) received a life sentence, while Ha Xuan Nghiem was sentenced to 13 years in prison.



For the offence of “activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration” under Clause 1, Article 109 of the Penal Code, the court sentenced Huynh Thi Tham (Huynh Tammy Tham), Lam Ai Hue (Lam Kim Hue, Hue Lam), and Dao Kim Quang (Francis Andre Solvang, Dao Van Tien) to 20 years behind bars each.



Other defendants with the same charge received from three to 14 years in prison, with some subjected to probation periods ranging from two to five years after completing their prison terms.



According to the trial panel, the case was particularly serious, infringing upon national security, posing a danger to society and adversely affecting public security and social order, thus requiring strict punishment to serve as a deterrent and preventive measure.



At the hearing, prosecutors stated that Dao Minh Quan led the “Provisional National Government of Vietnam”, an organisation designated as a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Public Security. The remaining defendants were accused of participating in and supporting activities of the organisation aimed at opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Defendants at the court (Photo: VNA)

During questioning, the panel clarified the role and level of involvement of each defendant in organising and recruiting forces both inside and outside the country for anti-State activities. Several defendants currently wanted by authorities and believed to be abroad were tried in absentia.



Before the trial opened, the People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City had issued notices calling on the defendants to surrender in order to benefit from the State’s leniency policy. In their final statements, the defendants expressed remorse and begged for leniency from the panel.



According to the indictment, between 2015 and 2017, members of the organisation established several groups, including “Phuong hoang” (phoenix), “Mang xa” (python), “Biet dong quan" (commandos) and “Dai Viet”, to carry out sabotage activities and cause social disorder.



Some individuals inside Vietnam allegedly set fire to a temporary vehicle impound lot in Dong Nai province, causing significant property damage, and planned arson and bombing attacks at several key locations, including Tan Son Nhat International Airport and the bombing of the Tax Department of the former Binh Duong province in 2019.



Authorities said these plots were detected and thwarted in time.



The Ministry of Public Security stated that all acts of participating in, propagandising for, recruiting for, financing or carrying out activities under the direction of the “Provisional National Government of Vietnam” are dealt with strictly in accordance with Vietnamese law.



Previously, in 2017, the People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City also tried 15 defendants linked to the same network, handing down prison terms ranging from four to 16 years for “terrorism aimed at opposing the people’s administration”./.