📝OP-ED: Copyright protection forms foundation of rule-of-law society in digital era

Hanoi (VNA) – Amid the powerful global wave of digital transformation, copyright protection is no longer solely a concern of creators or technology enterprises, but has become a benchmark of a modern rule-of-law state.



For Vietnam, where the digital economy is increasingly embedded in every aspect of daily life, protecting copyright and related rights means safeguarding the nation’s intellectual assets, preserving the driving force of innovation, and maintaining public trust in the digital environment.



When technology has become the “breath of life”



By 2026, the digital economy in Vietnam is no longer a concept of the future, but has become an indispensable part of everyday life. Digital transformation is no longer confined to major economic centres but has spread to residential communities, households, rural and mountainous areas. From banking transactions, trade, healthcare, and education to administrative procedures, virtually all activities are now being operated on digital platforms.



Vietnam is entering a stage in which data is regarded as a “strategic resource,” while the digital economy serves as a key driver of national growth breakthroughs. Figures recorded in 2026 clearly illustrate how deeply digital technology has become integrated into society.



First is the widespread adoption of cashless payments. While only a few years ago, QR code scanning was largely associated with modern shopping malls, today electronic payment codes can be found everywhere, from sidewalk cafés and traditional markets to mobile street vendors. In the first two months of 2026 alone, non-cash payment transactions increased by more than 40% year-on-year, with QR code transactions recording explosive growth. The total value of cashless payments is now estimated at nearly 28 times higher the country’s GDP. Many commercial banks report that more than 90% of their transactions are conducted on digital platforms.



At the same time, e-commerce has become a mainstream consumer habit. According to the Digital 2025: Vietnam Report, Vietnam’s e-commerce market reached approximately 36 billion USD in 2025, tripling in size compared to 2020 and posting the fastest growth rate in Southeast Asia. Around 77% of Vietnamese Internet users now engage in online shopping. These figures reflect a society that is rapidly shifting toward a digital transaction environment.



The expansion of Internet infrastructure and nationwide mobile connectivity has also marked a major transformation. Vietnam currently has around 85.6 million Internet users, accounting for more than 84% of the population. Nearly 79 million people use social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. Vietnamese users spend an average of about 6.5 hours a day online, with 96% accessing the Internet via smartphones. This demonstrates that the Internet is no longer merely a supporting tool but has become a “second living environment” in modern society.



Another notable development is the rapid advancement of digital government. The VNeID application is gradually replacing citizen identification cards, health insurance cards, driver’s licences, and many other administrative documents. Citizens can now complete public administrative procedures online, verify their digital identities, and access public services more conveniently than ever before.



Alongside this is the rapid rise of the platform economy and the gig economy. Ride-hailing drivers, delivery workers and freelancers operating through digital applications have become a familiar sight on streets everywhere. Technology platforms are not only creating jobs but also reshaping supply chains, delivery services and logistics systems across society.



In education and healthcare, digital technology is also fundamentally transforming operational models. Online learning, online examinations, telemedicine, app-based medical appointments and electronic health record management are increasingly becoming part of everyday life. Measures once regarded as “temporary solutions” during the COVID-19 pandemic have now evolved into long-term development trends.



However, the rapid expansion of the digital environment is also posing unprecedented challenges to copyright protection and intellectual property rights. With just a single click, films, music, e-books, software and television programmes can be illegally copied and distributed at remarkable speed. Copyright infringement is becoming increasingly sophisticated, transnational and difficult to control. Cyberspace offers limitless opportunities for creativity, but it can also become a “grey zone” in the absence of legal awareness and effective protection mechanisms. Therefore, protecting copyright is not only about safeguarding the rights and interests of creators, but also about preserving the ethical and legal foundations as well as the sustainable development of the digital society.



Core commitments in new-generation FTAs

Officers inspect the origin of goods at a business establishment in Hoan Kiem ward, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

In the process of international integration, Vietnam has joined a number of new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs), including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). One of the most important aspects of these agreements is the protection of intellectual property rights, particularly copyright and related rights.



Under these international commitments, Vietnam is required not only to protect copyright in accordance with the standard regulations of the World Trade Organisation (WHO), but also to raise protection standards to a higher level in line with the trend of global digital economic integration.



Documents related to the CPTPP show that the agreement requires stronger protection of copyright in the digital environment. The CPTPP clearly stipulates the exclusive rights of authors, performers and producers to authorise or prohibit the reproduction, broadcasting and distribution of their works. At the same time, the agreement imposes stringent requirements for handling copyright violations on the Internet. In particular, the CPTPP requires member countries to apply criminal measures against various acts of copyright and related-rights infringement conducted on a commercial scale. This is regarded as one of the strictest enforcement standards among modern FTAs.



Meanwhile, the EVFTA also establishes very high standards for the enforcement of intellectual property rights. The agreement requires Vietnam to join and implement international treaties of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), including the WIPO Copyright Treaty (WCT) and the WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty (WPPT), in order to strengthen copyright protection in the digital environment.



The EVFTA also grants additional authority to courts and customs agencies in handling copyright infringement cases. Courts are empowered to request evidence, financial data and commercial transaction information related to infringing activities. Customs authorities are required to proactively detect and suspend the clearance of goods suspected of violating intellectual property rights.



It is clear that new-generation FTAs are not merely trade agreements, but also “legal rulebooks” that promote the development of a transparent, fair and innovation-driven business environment. When intellectual property rights are effectively protected, foreign investors will have greater confidence in transferring technologies, developing creative industries and expanding operations in Vietnam.



Conversely, if copyright infringement becomes widespread, the digital economy will lose its foundation for sustainable growth. The theft of creative products undermines incentives for research, investment and innovation. From film, music and television to software and video games, every sector may suffer serious damage if copyright is not properly respected.



Current realities show that copyright infringement on the Internet is becoming increasingly complicated. Numerous illegal websites streaming football matches, films and television programmes continue to attract millions of visits. The use of unlicensed software, the copying of e-books and the unauthorised distribution of content on social media platforms also remain widespread.



Therefore, the challenge today is not only to detect violations but also to identify and develop effective solutions to handle copyright infringement. In the digital era, copyright violations are no longer confined within national borders but can spread globally within seconds. This requires close coordination among regulatory authorities, technology companies, copyright protection organisations and consumers themselves.



Affirming position of a law-governed nation



It can be affirmed that Vietnam is gradually building a comprehensive and modern legal framework, aligned with international standards, to protect copyright and related rights.



The Law on Intellectual Property has continuously been revised and supplemented in order to internalise international commitments under the CPTPP, the EVFTA, and WIPO treaties. The current legal system now covers moral rights, property rights, registration and transfer mechanisms, as well as civil, administrative, criminal and border-control measures against copyright infringement.



More importantly, Vietnam is shifting from a mindset of “control” to one of “promoting creativity.” Copyright protection is no longer merely about penalising violations, but about building a civilised, safe and transparent creative environment.



The Prime Minister's Official Dispatch No. 38/CD-TTg issued on May 5, 2026 delivered a strong message on the need for strict enforcement with no forbidden zones against acts infringing intellectual property rights, particularly in the digital environment. In this context, the recent series of major copyright infringement cases handled by authorities demonstrates a clear determination to move from warnings to “crackdowns” on such offenses.





A website illegally screening films dismantled (Photo: znews.vn)

Typical examples include the dismantling of major illegal streaming websites with large numbers of users, such as Fmovies, Aniwave and several unauthorised football broadcasting networks. These were not merely ordinary copyright violations, but part of entire ecosystems generating illicit profits through advertising, user fees and unfair competition against legitimate platforms. Official Dispatch No. 38 also specifically instructs the Ministry of Public Security to dismantle websites and organisations operating large-scale copyright-infringing websites, particularly those involving films, music and television programmes.



Another notable issue involves inspections and penalties imposed on enterprises using unlicensed software. Numerous companies have been sanctioned for illegally installing high-value design, engineering and management software. This demonstrates that intellectual property violations are no longer regarded as “minor mistakes” in business operations, but rather as issues directly affecting the investment environment and national credibility.



However, effective copyright protection in the digital era requires more than just laws and regulations. More importantly, it requires the development of a culture of respect for copyright throughout society. Consumers need to understand that every click to watch pirated content, download illegal copies or use unlicensed software contributes to harming the nation’s creative environment.



A law-governed society cannot truly exist if creative efforts are stolen and disregarded. Conversely, when intellectual property rights are seriously protected, society will develop stronger legal trust, promote innovation and enhance national competitiveness.



In an era where data, knowledge and creativity have become the most valuable assets, protecting copyright means protecting the country’s future development. This is not only a requirement of international integration, but also the responsibility of a nation striving to affirm its position in the global digital economy./.