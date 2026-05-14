Society

Two men detained over alleged links to “Viet Tan” reactionary organisation

The suspects were also accused of receiving funds from Viet Tan to carry out activities inside the country under the organisation’s direction.

Le Thanh Son (L) and Nguyen Thanh Hung (Photo: VNA)
Le Thanh Son (L) and Nguyen Thanh Hung (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap (VNA) – The Department of Public Security of Dong Thap province announced on May 14 that its Security Agency for Investigation had issued decisions to launch legal proceedings against and temporarily detain two men for investigation into alleged “activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration” under Article 109 of the Penal Code.

The arrested are Le Thanh Son, born in 1979, and Nguyen Thanh Hung, born in 1981, both residing in Thuong Phuoc commune.

Preliminary investigation results show that in early 2025, Son was approached, recruited and admitted by overseas individuals into the Viet Tan reactionary organisation. He was reportedly assigned a number of tasks to perform in Vietnam, including recruiting and persuading others to join the organisation. In September 2025, Son recruited Hung to Viet Tan.

Son and Hung were said to have frequently contacted, exchanged information and held discussions with other members through closed online groups. In addition, they were given access to anti-Party and anti-State information and rhetoric, as well as instructed on how to avoid detection by authorities.

The suspects were also accused of receiving funds from Viet Tan to carry out activities inside the country under the organisation’s direction.

The case remains under further investigation, with authorities continuing to expand inquiries and clarify the involvement of related individuals in accordance with the law./.

VNA
#Viet Tan #reactionary organisation #Dong Thap Dong Thap
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