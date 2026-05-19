Society

Software launched to streamline temporary residence declarations for foreigners

Under the new system, accommodation establishments will no longer need to use multiple platforms as before. Instead, they can use a single unified software platform to declare temporary residence for foreigners and notify lodging information for Vietnamese citizens.

A border guard at the Tan Thanh check point, Lang Son province, enters passenger data for entry and exit. (Photo: VNA)
A border guard at the Tan Thanh check point, Lang Son province, enters passenger data for entry and exit. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security on May 19 held a conference in Hanoi to launch the ministry’s shared software system for temporary residence declarations for foreigners and lodging notifications for Vietnamese citizens.

Colonel Pham Hoang Diep, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department, said the rollout of the shared platform marks an important step toward a more synchronised and modern approach to residence and foreigner management.

The system is expected to facilitate accommodation providers and residents in fulfilling declaration obligations, while improving data connectivity, sharing and utilisation for State management of security and public order, in line with efforts to accelerate the application of science, technology and digital transformation within the public security force.

Under the new system, accommodation establishments will no longer need to use multiple platforms as before. Instead, they can use a single unified software platform to declare temporary residence for foreigners and notify lodging information for Vietnamese citizens. The system will automatically classify and transfer data to relevant units for management and use in accordance with their responsibilities.

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Vietnamese citizens and foreigners can make temporary residence declarations at https://tbltkbtt.bocongan.gov.vn/﻿ (Screenshot of the site)

According to Diep, the software has been piloted in several localities and has initially delivered positive results, largely meeting operational requirements and facilitating use by grassroots police forces and accommodation providers.

For foreigner temporary residence declarations, the software has been integrated into pilot procedures for foreigner management in the police departments of Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa provinces. Some stages of the workflow have been built on the platform’s data-processing capabilities.

The nationwide rollout of the shared system is therefore expected to serve as an important foundation for local police units to proactively prepare for the official implementation of the foreigner management process in Vietnam once approved by the ministry’s leadership from June 15, 2026.

At the event, representatives from Division 5 under the Immigration Department introduced the Ministry of Public Security’s shared software system and addressed difficulties, recommendations and proposals raised by police units and local authorities regarding its deployment and operation.

The conference also provided guidance on operating and utilising the system, while addressing challenges arising during implementation.

In the coming period, police units and local authorities are expected to continue studying the guidance materials, proactively discuss difficulties and propose solutions to ensure the software is uniformly deployed from May 21 and operates smoothly and effectively ahead of July 1 as scheduled./.

VNA
#Immigration Department #temporary residence declarations for foreigners #foreigner management
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