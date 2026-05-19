Society

Fishermen urged to join fight against IUU fishing, safeguard maritime sovereignty

The Coast Guard Region 2 Command and the Quang Ngai provincial Party Committee’s Board for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation on May 19 held a communication conference in Sa Huynh ward to raise awareness about combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Representatives from the Coast Guard Region 2 Command and the Quang Ngai provincial Party Committee’s Board for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation give gifts and national flags to fishermen. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives from the Coast Guard Region 2 Command and the Quang Ngai provincial Party Committee’s Board for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation give gifts and national flags to fishermen. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Coast Guard Region 2 Command and the Quang Ngai provincial Party Committee’s Board for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation on May 19 held a communication conference in Sa Huynh ward to raise awareness about combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Speaking at the event, Senior Colonel Tran Hong Que, Deputy Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region 2 Command, described Sa Huynh as a locality with rich historical and cultural traditions and a strategically important gateway in the southern part of Quang Ngai province.

He stressed that the coastal area plays a significant role in marine economic development, tourism and safeguarding national defence and security in central Vietnam’s coastal region.

According to Que, local fishermen have maintained their tradition of perseverance and offshore fishing despite challenges at sea. He emphasised that each fishing vessel is not only a means of livelihood and production but also a “living marker” affirming Vietnam’s national sovereignty over its seas and islands. The representative of the Coast Guard Region 2 Command called on fishermen to continue promoting solidarity, strictly comply with legal regulations and fully implement vessel registration and inspection requirements.

He also urged fishing boat owners to maintain the operation of voyage monitoring systems (VMS), actively coordinate with competent forces and strictly avoid entering foreign waters, contributing to the development of a modern, responsible and sustainable fisheries sector.

At the conference, officials from the command’s legal division disseminated Vietnamese and international regulations on fishing to vessel owners, captains, chief engineers, crew members and seafood purchasing enterprises operating in the locality.

The programme focused on enhancing fishermen’s awareness of the legal consequences and economic impacts of IUU fishing violations, particularly as Vietnam continues efforts to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning lifted.

Fisherman Tran Van Duc from Thanh Duc 1 residential area said the conference provided practical and easy-to-understand legal guidance, helping him better understand the consequences of IUU fishing-related violations.

He pledged to keep his VMS operating around the clock while fishing, strictly avoid entering foreign waters and encourage fellow fishermen to comply with regulations.

On the occasion, the organisers presented 50 gift packages, each worth 1 million VND (38 USD) in cash and necessities, to disadvantaged fishing households. Legal handbooks, leaflets and national flags were also distributed to local fishermen.

Earlier, on May 18, the organising committee presented commemorative gifts and 200 national flags to the Party Committee and People’s Committee of Sa Huynh ward to encourage fishermen to continue offshore fishing and contribute to safeguarding national sovereignty.

The organisers also visited and offered support to five exemplary fishing vessels, with each receiving gifts worth 2 million VND, including cash and essential goods, in an effort to help fishermen stabilise their livelihoods and comply with regulations while operating at sea./.

VNA
#IUU fishing #Quang Ngai #Coast Guard Region 2 Command #VMS Quang Ngai
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