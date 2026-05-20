Society

Ho Chi Minh City: Disadvantaged people to receive free metro rides from June 5

A model providing free metro tickets for disadvantaged people will officially begin operation at key stations along Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line No.1 from June 5.

Passengers wait for Metro Line 1 at Thao Dien Station, An Khanh ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Passengers wait for Metro Line 1 at Thao Dien Station, An Khanh ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A model providing free metro tickets for disadvantaged people will officially begin operation at key stations along Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line No.1 from June 5, according to Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No.1 One Member Co., Ltd. (HURC1).

The programme is jointly organised by Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) and HURC1 to support people facing financial hardship while encouraging greater use of green public transport.

Instead of providing cash assistance, the initiative offers free metro rides through a community support model connecting donors with passengers in need.

Businesses, organisations and individuals can contribute funds in advance to sponsor metro tickets. Organisers said the programme has so far mobilised enough funding to provide between 500 and 1,000 free tickets each day.

Le Minh Triet, Director of HURC1, said the programme aims not only to offer free journeys but also to spread the spirit of solidarity and community sharing.

The organisers expect the initiative to help build a more modern, compassionate and people-centred Ho Chi Minh City, he added.

Passengers can receive free tickets through automated “Compassionate Ticket ATM” kiosks installed at stations such as Ben Thanh Station and Suoi Tien Coach Station.

Users will scan a QR code using either their citizen identification card or the VNeID app, select their route and receive a train ticket.

The system will record identification and ticket usage data for verification purposes. Each passenger is eligible for one ticket per transaction and must wait at least 30 minutes before requesting another.

According to General Director of HTV Cao Anh Minh, the organisers hope to create positive social value through creative and humanitarian community campaigns.

Following the fundraising and sponsorship mobilisation phase, the programme is scheduled to be officially launched on June 5. Information on donations and ticket distribution will be updated through official channels at metro stations and on HTV’s online platform Htv.vn/ATMVeNghiaTinh./.

VNA
#HURC1 #HTV #metro line #urban railway #free tickets Ho Chi Minh City
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