All six Vietnamese students win medals at Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s national team achieved a clean sweep at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO), with all six participating students winning medals, the Ministry of Education and Training reported on May 20.



The official results showed that the Vietnamese team secured two gold medals and four silver medals at the competition, which was hosted online by Taiwan (China).



The two gold medalists were Nguyen Huu Tuan and Nguyen Bui Duc Dung, 12th graders from the high school for gifted students in natural sciences under the University of Science, Vietnam National University-Hanoi.



The four silvers were obtained by Nguyen Khanh Phuc, a 10th grader from Luong Van Tuy gifted high school in Ninh Binh province; Thai Van Gia Kien, a 12th grader from Ha Tinh gifted high school in Ha Tinh province; Dang Huy Hau, an 11th grader from Thang Long gifted high school in Lam Dong province; and Le Pham Duy Khoa, an 11th grader from the same school with the two gold medalists.



The 20th APIO took place from May 9 - 10, attracting 37 teams from countries and territories with a total of 1,043 contestants. Of these, 187 students qualified for medal consideration, including 16 gold, 47 silver and 93 bronze medalists.



Vietnam’s national team comprised 15 contestants, who sat the online examination at the University of Engineering and Technology under Vietnam National University-Hanoi. Under APIO regulations, Vietnam was permitted to nominate the six highest-scoring contestants for medal consideration.



With the six medals, Vietnam ranked second overall together with Japan, behind Russia in first place. The achievement also helped Vietnam maintain its leading position in Southeast Asia.



This year’s examination was considered particularly challenging and innovative, with two-thirds of the problems featuring new formats that required flexible and creative approaches. Among the standout performers were Tuan, who won a gold medal and ranked sixth overall, and Dung, who also claimed a gold and placed 11th overall.



Based on the APIO results, four students will be selected to represent Vietnam at the 2026 International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI)./.





VNA