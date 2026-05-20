Vietnamese embassies in Europe mark late President’s birth anniversary with tributes

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese embassies across Europe staged a series of events to mark the 136th birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19.

In France, the embassy coordinated with Montreuil city authorities to hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh statue in Montreau Park and visited the “Ho Chi Minh Space” at the Museum of Living History.

Earlier the same day, embassy staff and representatives of affiliated Vietnamese agencies held an incense-offering ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh memorial room inside the Paris embassy.

Representatives from Vietnamese associations and organisations also visited the sites tied to President Ho Chi Minh and his revolutionary activities in France, expressing their profound respect and gratitude toward the beloved leader.

In Germany, a delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy laid a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh memorial site in Moritzburg town, Saxony state.

During a working session with local officials, Ambassador Nguyen Dac Thanh proposed more local support in searching for, collecting and preserving valuable artifacts and documents related to the President’s 1957 visit, with a view to transferring them to Vietnam for exhibition at the Ho Chi Minh Museum.

In the Czech Republic, embassy staff and Vietnamese associations in Europe and the host country joined a floral tribute at a memorial stele to the late leader in Chrastava city the same day.

The Party Committee of the Vietnamese Embassy and agencies in Belgium, meanwhile, convened a hybrid discussion session on Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example and lifestyle./.​