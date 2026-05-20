Hanoi court begins trial of former Health Minister over State asset losses

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Court on May 20 opened the first-instance trial of former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien and nine other defendants for violations tied to the State property management and use at the Ministry of Health (MoH) and relevant units.

Along with Tien, six others were charged with “violating regulations on the management and use of State property, causing losses and wastefulness”, namely Nguyen Kim Trung, former Deputy Director of the Management Board of Key Medical Projects and former Deputy Director of the MoH’s Department of Medical Equipment and Works; Tran Van Sinh, former Deputy Director of the Management Board of Key Medical Construction Projects under the MoH; and Dao Xuan Sinh, former Director of the SHT Vietnam Investment, Construction and Consulting JSC; Nguyen Doan Tu, former Deputy Director of the MoH’s Department of Medical Equipment and Works; Le Van Cu, former Deputy Director of the Institute of Construction Economics under the Ministry of Construction; and Hoang Xuan Hiep, Deputy Director of the Institute of Construction Economics.

Nguyen Chien Thang, former Director of the Management Board of Key Medical Projects and Nguyen Huu Tuan, former Director of the Management Board of Key Medical Construction Projects faced charges of “violating regulations on the management and use of State property, causing losses and wastefulness” and “taking bribes”.

Le Thanh Thiem, Director of Sao Nam Song Hong Co., Ltd., was brought to trial for “fraudulent appropriation of property”.

According to the indictment, although the Prime Minister had not approved the hiring of foreign consultants for project formulation and technical and construction design for the second campuses of Bach Mai Hospital and Viet Duc University Hospital, Thang still signed proposals for Tien to issue decisions permitting the engagement of foreign consultants and approving plans for architectural design selection.

The proposals also let VK Architects and Engineers prepare and present design options and approve the results for both projects. Based on the approved plans, Thang directed subordinates, including Trung, Tuan and Sinh to finalise and legitimise contractor appointment dossiers in violation of the law, enabling the VK Studio–Institute of Medical Equipment consortium to carry out consultancy packages TV4/2014 and TV5/2014. The actions, in coordination with Sinh, caused state losses exceeding 70 billion VND (2.65 million USD).

To keep projects on schedule, Thang also directed that bidding packages not be split according to technical characteristics and delivery sequence, citing the need for synchronisation. Though the proposal lacked sufficient grounds for such non-division, Nguyen Doan Tu, then Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Equipment and Works, chaired appraisal meetings and submitted documents for Tien to approve.

Following Tien’s approval, Thang directed the preparation and approval of bidding documents, contractor selection, and launch of packages XDBM-01 and XDVD-01 in breach of regulations. The irregularities caused delays, suspension and failure to meet goals, wasting more than 733 billion VND of State assets.

The trial is expected to last one week./.