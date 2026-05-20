President Ho Chi Minh’s diplomatic legacy helps strengthening Vietnam – US friendship

Hanoi (VNA) – To mark the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2026), the Vietnamese Embassy in the US held a solemn incense-offering ceremony in memory of the late leader at the Vietnam House in Washington DC on the afternoon of May 19 (local time).



Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung stressed that among President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions, his forward-looking diplomatic vision became a solid foundation for Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship and cooperation with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit.



The diplomat noted that the late leader laid the very first cornerstone for Vietnam – US relations in the 20th century, which have since developed into a comprehensive strategic partnership.



Dung affirmed that the establishment of the partnership in 2023 marked a historic milestone, representing not only the outcome of current diplomatic efforts but also the realisation of President Ho Chi Minh’s long-cherished aspirations.



On the same day and for the same occasion, officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico, together with representatives of relevant agencies, held a flower-offering ceremony in tribute to the founder of modern Vietnam at his statue in the Park of Freedom for The Peoples, located in the Historic Centre of Mexico City.



The ceremony coincided with the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Mexico (May 19, 1975–2026).



A key highlight of this year’s event was the recently completed restoration and comprehensive renovation of the monument. On May 18, sculptor Pedro Ponzanelli and restoration expert Francisco Mata, representing the Mexican construction team, officially handed over the project to representatives of the Mexico City administration, the Historic Centre authorities and the Vietnamese Embassy after more than a month of restoration.



The embassy is expected to coordinate with the Mexico City administration to hold the inauguration ceremony for the restored monument on May 27.



Also on May 19, the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria organised a flower-offering ceremony in commemoration of the late leader at Ho Chi Minh Boulevard in Algiers. The event not only rekindled national pride but also contributed to the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Algeria, two nations with similar historical experiences and a shared aspiration for peace and national development./.

VNA