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Cambodian newspaper praises President Ho Chi Minh as National Hero of Vietnam

The article provided an in-depth introduction to the life, career and revolutionary journey of National Hero, President Ho Chi Minh. It also highlights the achievements and legacy he left to the Vietnamese nation and people, as well as his contributions to fostering friendship, cooperation and prosperity among peoples in the region and around the world.

Screenshot of the article titled “President Ho Chi Minh – A National Hero of Vietnam” on Cambodian Express News (Photo: VNA)
Screenshot of the article titled “President Ho Chi Minh – A National Hero of Vietnam” on Cambodian Express News (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Express News (CEN) has recently published an article titled “President Ho Chi Minh – A National Hero of Vietnam,” on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of the late leader (May 19, 1890 – 2026).

The article provided an in-depth introduction to the life, career and revolutionary journey of National Hero, President Ho Chi Minh. It also highlights the achievements and legacy he left to the Vietnamese nation and people, as well as his contributions to fostering friendship, cooperation and prosperity among peoples in the region and around the world.

After outlining the late President’s background, career and journey to seek a path for national salvation, the article noted that during his 30 years abroad searching for ways to liberate the nation, he concluded that there was no path to national liberation from foreign colonial rule other than anti-colonial revolution.

The article wrote that the Communist Party of Vietnam, founded by President Ho Chi Minh, formulated a concise, accessible and practical political platform suited to Vietnam’s conditions at that time.

It also recalled that on September 2, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence before the Vietnamese people and the world. In his historic speech at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, he emphasised that “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom.” The Vietnamese people longed for independence, freedom and happiness and fully deserved to enjoy them.

Assessing the historical significance and enduring value of the Declaration of Independence, the article stressed that the declaration by the Vietnamese National Hero carried profound significance and was translated into many languages around the world.

The article also highlighted several remarkable aspects of President Ho Chi Minh’s life, noting that he came from a patriotic family, mastered many foreign languages and was a renowned journalist both domestically and internationally. He was able to write in multiple languages under various pen names and was also the founder of Vietnam’s revolutionary press with the launch of Thanh Nien newspaper on June 21, 1925.

It concluded that President Ho Chi Minh left future generations of Vietnamese people the enduring belief that nothing is more precious than independence and freedom. He taught that to achieve prosperity, people must work hard in production in line with socialist orientation, cherish peace and build friendly ties with all nations on the basis of equality, respect and humanity./.

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