Thailand shortens visa-free stay for visitors from over 90 countries

Hanoi (VNA) – The Thai government has decided to shorten visa-free stay durations for visitors from over 90 countries and territories as part of efforts to address a surge in foreign-related crime.



Speaking to the press, Thai Tourism Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the Cabinet has approved a plan to shorten visa exemptions for visitors, with specific durations to be determined for each country.



Most foreign nationals will now be allowed to stay for a maximum of 30 days instead of the previous 60 days, while citizens of some countries and territories may be limited to just 15 days.



The decision will directly affect travelers from many countries and territories currently benefiting from visa-free entry, including the US, Israel, several South American nations, and 29 countries in Europe’s Schengen area.



Last week, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that tightening visa regulations is part of a broader crackdown on transnational crime. He stressed that the policy does not target any specific country, but aims to prevent individuals from exploiting visa loopholes for illegal activities.

In recent times, Thai police have carried out a series of high-profile arrests involving foreign nationals linked to drug offenses, sex trafficking, and the illegal operation of businesses such as hotels and schools without proper licences.



The tighter controls come as Thailand’s tourism sector - contributing more than 10% to GDP - has yet to fully recover to pre-COVID-19 levels. In July 2024, the government extended visa-free stays from 30 to 60 days to stimulate tourism. However, data from the Ministry of Tourism shows international arrivals in the first quarter of this year fell by around 3.4% year-on-year, with the sharpest decline seen among visitors from the Middle East./.











VNA