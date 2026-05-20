Indonesia rice reserves hit record ahead of dry season

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Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia’s rice reserves hit a record 5.37 million tonnes, strengthening food security as the country prepares for a prolonged dry season expected to peak in August, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sudaryono has said.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing in Jakarta on May 20, Sudaryono, chairman of the Indonesian Farmers Association (HKTI), said state logistics agency Perum Bulog had absorbed 2.8 million tonnes of rice as of May 18, or about 70% of its 2026 procurement target of 4 million tonnes.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said the dry season began in April in parts of Nusa Tenggara and is expected to spread nationwide, with peak conditions forecast in August.

To stabilise supplies and prices, the government has strengthened reserve management under Presidential Instruction No. 4 of 2026, requiring Perum Bulog to procure 4 million tonnes of rice through 2029 at 6,500 IDR (0.37 USD) per kilogramme for harvested dry paddy.

Average farm-gate paddy prices stand at 6,815 IDR per kilogram, or 4.85% above the government purchase price.

Indonesia produced 34.69 million tonnes of rice in 2025, up 13.29% from a year earlier.

The Agriculture Ministry expects procurement targets to remain achievable, with May harvest output projected at 2.75 million tonnes and June at 2.47 million tonnes./.

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