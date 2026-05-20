OpenAI opens first applied AI lab in Singapore

Hanoi (VNA) – OpenAI will commit more than 300 million SGD (234 million USD) to develop an artificial intelligence ecosystem in Singapore, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and the AI firm said on May 20.

The commitment is part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Singapore and the ChatGPT-maker to collaborate on “OpenAI for Singapore”, a joint initiative to solidify the country’s position as a leading hub for applied, AI-native innovation.

At the heart of the partnership is the OpenAI Singapore Applied AI Lab, a first outside the US. The lab will support work aligned with Singapore’s AI missions and national priorities, particularly in the areas of public services, finance, healthcare and digital infrastructure.

To build AI talent, OpenAI will collaborate with Singapore’s education sector on building training courses and research partnerships. OpenAI will also continue working with IMDA and AI Singapore (AISG) under the AIxTech programme to build AI fluency among tech professionals./.​