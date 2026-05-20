Malaysia, Myanmar move towards diplomatic reset

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Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia and Myanmar are moving to restore diplomatic relations following the inauguration of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing on April 10, Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama reported on May 20.

Malaysian diplomats are now reviewing the possibility of re-establishing ties with Myanmar.

On May 19, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan paid a one-day visit to Nay Pyi Taw, where he held talks with his Myanmar counterpart U Tin Maung Swe.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the two ministers discussed issues related to strengthening bilateral relations as well as cooperation within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

They also exchanged views on enhancing existing cooperation in areas of mutual interest./.

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