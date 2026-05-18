Thailand enforces seasonal fishing ban to protect spawning stocks

Bangkok (VNA) – The Department of Fisheries under Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has introduced nationwide fishing restrictions under the “Red Water Season 2026” programme to protect freshwater species during their breeding and larval development periods.



The measures took effect on May 16 and will be implemented nationwide in three phases.



Thitiporn Laoprasert, Director-General of the Fisheries Department, stated that the department has continuously implemented management measures during the spawning season of freshwater aquatic animals, known as the “Red Water Season,” since 1964 to protect and conserve these species, allowing them to reproduce.



Most recently, in 2025, the department issued a new announcement granting provincial fisheries committees authority to designate areas, tools, fishing methods, and conditions tailored to local circumstances, effective for five years (May 16, 2025 to November 30, 2029).



An assessment of the 2025 measures collected samples of mature female fish with fully developed reproductive organs, covering 155 species from 60 water sources across 40 provinces and 18 river basins nationwide. The study evaluated key spawning periods, their relation to rainfall, and the effectiveness of the measures. It found freshwater fish spawn predominantly from late May to late August, peaking in late July when 124 species were entering spawning phases.



The department noted that freshwater spawning activity typically lasts from late April through September, extending beyond the start of the rainy season. Meteorological forecasts also indicate that weather conditions in 2026 may gradually shift towards El Niño from mid-year, potentially affecting rainfall and river flows.



Based on these assessments, Thailand will continue enforcing fishery protection measures during the early and mid-rainy season, with implementation divided into three phases tailored to regional ecological conditions.



Phase one runs annually from May 16 to August 15 in 33 provinces and at the Lam Pao reservoir in Kalasin province. Phase two, from June 1 to August 31, covers 39 provinces, including Bangkok and provinces in the Central, Northeastern and Eastern regions. Phase three will be enforced from September 1 to November 30 in five southern provinces: Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.



During the restriction periods, fishing is prohibited in rivers, canals, ponds, reservoirs, swamps, natural wetlands and connected waterways, regardless of whether they are located on public or private land.



Some small-scale fishing gear and traditional methods, including single-hook fishing rods, limited-size nets, fish traps, spears and harpoons, remain permitted. However, provincial authorities may impose stricter controls where necessary, and fishers must comply with local regulations.



Under Thailand’s 2015 Fisheries Act, violators may face fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 THB (approximately 150–1,500 USD), or penalties of up to five times the value of illegally caught fishery products./.



VNA