Singapore’s non-oil exports surge beyond forecasts in April 2026

​Singapore (VNA) – Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 24.5% year-on-year in April 2026, extending the 15.3% growth recorded in March and far exceeding the average market forecast of 10.9%.​

The strong performance was driven mainly by electronic exports amid sustained demand linked to artificial intelligence technologies, according to a statement from Enterprise Singapore.

Electronics exports grew 66.7%, easing from March’s 73.9% increase. Disk media products, integrated circuits, and PCs contributed the most to the expansion. Meanwhile, non-electronics shipments expanded 10.9%, reversing from March’s 0.6% decline. Categories that drove this growth were pharmaceuticals, measuring instruments and specialised machinery.

NODX to all other markets posted growth in April. This was led by the Republic of Korea, followed by Hong Kong (China), and the US. NODX to Indonesia fell 60.8% year on year./.

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