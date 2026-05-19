Travel

Vietnam captivates visitors at Algeria tourism fair

Vietnam displays large photographs of renowned destinations such as Hoan Kiem Lake, Trang An Landscape Complex, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Hoi An Ancient Town, Ban Gioc Waterfall and the terraced rice fields of Mu Cang Chai at the International Tourism and Travel Fair (SITEV 2026) in Algeria.

Several Vietnamese tourism products are introduced to visitors at the fair. (Photo: VNA)
Several Vietnamese tourism products are introduced to visitors at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnam’s tourist destinations and cultural products have drawn strong interest from international visitors at the International Tourism and Travel Fair (SITEV 2026), held from May 18-21 at the SAFEX Exhibition Centre in Algiers, Algeria, gathering around 450 businesses and organisations from 41 countries.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria, in coordination with leading travel firms Saigontourist and Vietravel, set up a booth introducing Vietnam tourism products and tour packages, attracting considerable attention from visitors.

In addition to promotional publications, the Vietnam booth displays large photographs of renowned destinations such as Hoan Kiem Lake, Trang An Landscape Complex, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Hoi An Ancient Town, Ban Gioc Waterfall and the terraced rice fields of Mu Cang Chai. Embassy staff also provide guidance on visa procedures and tourism information for international visitors. Guests visiting the booth are offered Vietnamese coffee and tea.

vnanet-potal-viet-nam-tham-gia-hoi-cho-quoc-te-du-lich-va-lu-hanh-algeria-8769694.jpg
Vietnam’s exhibition space at the fair introduces the country to international visitors. (Photo: VNA)

This year’s fair, themed “Algeria, authentic tourism and sustainable development,” reflects the North African country’s efforts to develop tourism into a new economic pillar alongside the energy sector.

According to Algeria’s Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts, SITEV 2026 features travel agencies, hotel groups, airlines, financial institutions and investment promotion agencies, alongside around 50 startups specialising in digital services and smart tourism solutions.

Considered Algeria’s largest tourism event this year, the fair also hosts business networking forums, specialised seminars and investment connection programmes between Algerian and international partners. A highlight of the event is the exhibition area dedicated to Algerian handicrafts and traditional products, particularly items from the Sahara Desert, aimed at promoting cultural heritage and domestic tourism.

Algerian authorities expressed hope that the fair would help boost the 2026 summer tourism season, attract more international visitors and strengthen Algeria’s image as an emerging destination in North Africa and the Mediterranean region./.

VNA
#Algeria #Vietnam’s tourist destinations #tourism fair #Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria Algeria Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Algerian officials, representatives of foreign embassies, and numerous global oil and gas companies attend the Bid Round. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins int'l bidding for oil and gas exploration in Algeria

Currently, PVEP is involved in oil exploitation at Blocks 433a and 416b of the Bir Seba field in the Hassi Messaoud area, Ouargla province, located more than 600 km south of Algiers. The project stands as one of Petrovietnam’s most successful overseas ventures, demonstrating the operational capacity and technical expertise of Vietnamese engineers on the global stage.

Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes export of key commodities to Algeria

The ambassador highlighted growing interest among Vietnamese businesses in exploring partnership opportunities with Algerian counterparts across multiple sectors, particularly in agricultural and food processing.

See more

Sun PhuQuoc Airways opens the gateway for the world to experience the paradise Phu Quoc. (Photo: Sun Group)

US media outlines what makes Phu Quoc Southeast Asia’s most sought-after destination

According to TTW, Phu Quoc is emerging as "one of the most desired destinations in Southeast Asia" due to a rare convergence of pristine natural beauty and a heavily invested, modern tourism ecosystem. From sweeping white sands and turquoise waters to global-class resort and entertainment complexes, the island is drawing an increasing number of international travelers seeking an experience that seamlessly balances luxury with a rich local identity.

Local culture makes Vietnamese destinations appealing. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets tourism breakthrough by filling gaps

Industry officials said advances in sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation are already wrenching tourism away from a bulk-volume model toward one built on data, customised experiences and smart governance. Deeper global integration is further widening market access, tightening value chain links and sharpening Vietnam’s destination brand.

The 7 Wonders Day will be held on July 7 to celebrate Ha Long Bay as one of the best known world natural heritage site. (Photo: courtesy of Ha Long Bay - Yen Tu World Heritage Management Department)

7 Wonders Day to spotlight UNESCO heritage jewel Ha Long Bay

A special event entitled 7 Wonders Day with a series of attractions and experiences for both residents and visitors will be held in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, on July 7 to honour the elected New 7 Wonders of the World and Nature.

Con Co “steel island”: a green gem in the open sea. (Photo: VNA)

Con Co “steel island”: a green gem in the open sea

Unlike well-established destinations, this small island quietly preserves its layered heritage: tens-of-thousands-year-old basalt formations, pristine tropical forests and enduring wartime memories. Together, they create a distinctive “green gem” in the open sea, subtle yet captivating enough to hold any visitor.

The Hue–Da Nang “Central Heritage Connection” train takes passengers along one of Vietnam’s most spectacular coastal railway routes. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Heritage rail journey brings new identity to central Vietnam tourism

The heritage train offers passengers not only a means of transport, but also a sense of connection linking destinations across central Vietnam, tourism with transport, and nostalgic memories with contemporary experiences. While older travellers are reminded of journeys from decades ago, younger passengers and international visitors are discovering a greener, culture-rich way to explore the region.

Many Vietnamese travellers love to plan the trip by themselves even when it requires a lot of time. (Photo courtesy of Booking.com)

Vietnamese travellers enjoy planning for trips

The Booking.com’s Travel Trends 2026 data revealed that a growing number of Vietnamese travellers, about 74% of respondents, are channelling “Main Character Planning Energy”, where planning and booking is just as enjoyable as the trip itself.

Hai Tac Island in An Giang province is increasingly attractive to visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Slow travel increases connections, reshapes tourism trends

Rather than rushing to “check in” at as many attractions as possible, slow travel allows visitors to immerse themselves in local life. Travellers may spend time wandering through a highland market, learning to cook a traditional dish, cycling around a coastal fishing village, or simply enjoying the tranquil rhythm of life in the countryside.

Sunlight streams into the Dinosaur Eye while visitors join the Son Doong adventure tour (Photo: VNA published)

Quang Tri province boosts tourism promotion through international television, films

A special documentary on Son Doong Cave, the world’s largest cave, was aired on March 29 in the renowned “60 Minutes” programme of CBS News. The report retraced the discovery of Son Doong Cave and years of expeditions conducted by the British Cave Research Association, offering global audiences a comprehensive look at the cave through scientific, historical and human perspectives.

The Dien Bien Phu campaign headquarters has become a popular tourist attraction in Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien Phu tourism cable car project receives in-principle approval

The project aims to effectively tap the area’s natural landscapes, geographical advantages and distinctive historical value, while creating a high-quality tourism product with strong competitiveness. It is also intended to preserve, honour and promote the value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory special national historical relic site.