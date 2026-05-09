Travel

Dien Bien Phu tourism cable car project receives in-principle approval

The project aims to effectively tap the area’s natural landscapes, geographical advantages and distinctive historical value, while creating a high-quality tourism product with strong competitiveness. It is also intended to preserve, honour and promote the value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory special national historical relic site.

The Dien Bien Phu campaign headquarters has become a popular tourist attraction in Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)
The Dien Bien Phu campaign headquarters has become a popular tourist attraction in Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dien Bien province Le Van Luong has signed a decision approving in-principle the Dien Bien Phu cultural and historical tourism and cable car complex project.

Fansipan SaPa Cable Car Services and Tourism Co., Ltd. was also approved as the investor of the project worth about 2.08 trillion VND (79.05 million USD).

The project is expected to cover 35.35 hectares in Muong Phang and Pu Nhi communes. Of the total area, the departure station will occupy 15.51 hectares, the arrival station 5.89 hectares, the cable corridor 9.71 hectares, and transport infrastructure 4.24 hectares.

Some 6.6 hectares, accounting for 18.67% of the total project area, including roads, green buffer zones, public green spaces and water surface areas, will be handed over to local authorities for management after construction. The remaining land will be used for functional zones serving tourism and commercial operations, with a capacity of around 15,000 visitors per day.

The project aims to effectively tap the area’s natural landscapes, geographical advantages and distinctive historical value, while creating a high-quality tourism product with strong competitiveness. It is also intended to preserve, honour and promote the value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory special national historical relic site.

In addition, the project is expected to improve connectivity among historical sites in the area and enhance accessibility and visitor experiences, particularly in mountainous terrain, through a modern cable car system and synchronised infrastructure. It will also support the development of a professional and integrated cultural-historical tourism complex combined with commercial and entertainment services, contributing to making Dien Bien Phu a leading cultural and historical tourism destination in northern mountainous Vietnam.

Construction and commencement of operations are expected to be completed within five years from the land allocation or lease date.

The operational term of the project will be 70 years from the date of the land allocation, lease or land-use conversion decision.

Dien Bien, once a ferocious battlefield, is undergoing a visible overhaul, with gains in economic growth, poverty reduction, infrastructure, and social welfare that lay the groundwork for a new expansion phase.

The province welcomed more than 1.4 million tourists in 2025, a meaningful contributor to local economic growth. In 2026, it is targeting over 1.6 million visitors, including more than 10,000 foreign arrivals, with total revenue projected at 2.88 trillion VND and an average stay of three days./.

VNA
#Dien Bien Phu tourism cable car project #Dien Bien tourism Dien Bien
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