Travel

Da Lat city's century-old railway station doubles as tourist draw

It now functions as both a transport hub and a sought-after photo spot. In the early morning, with mist still threaded through the pines, the station radiates an old-world calm. Visitors arrive at dawn to breathe the mountain air and capture iconic images of the highland city.

Da Lat station is the hub of the roughly 84-km Phan Rang–Da Lat railway (Photo: VNA)
Da Lat station is the hub of the roughly 84-km Phan Rang–Da Lat railway (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – Perched at over 1,500 metres above sea level in Lam Dong province, Da Lat Railway Station is seen as one of the oldest and most beautiful stations in Vietnam and former Indochina. Beyond its architectural pedigree, the station now doubles as a tourist draw, pulling visitors eager to ride the Da Lat–Trai Mat tourist train through the Central Highlands.

Heritage preservation in combination with tourism development

Built by the French from 1932 and completed in 1938, the station was the hub of the roughly 84-km Phan Rang–Da Lat railway. Some 16km of the line used a rack system to climb the steep Ngoan Muc Pass, averaging a 12% gradient. At that time, rack railway technology existed only in Switzerland and Vietnam, an engineering rarity in global rail history.

The station fuses western architecture with indigenous Central Highlands motifs. Its signature feature is a trio of pointed roofs soaring above the structure, evoking Langbiang Mountain or communal houses of regional ethnic groups. It spans 66.5m long, 11.4m wide and 11m high, with stained glass windows and vaulted ceilings shaping its distinctive look.

After decades of historical upheaval, the railways sector revived the roughly 7-km Da Lat–Trai Mat section in 1991 for tourism purpose. In 2001, the station was designated a national historical relic for its historical, architectural and cultural value.

It now functions as both a transport hub and a sought-after photo spot. In the early morning, with mist still threaded through the pines, the station radiates an old-world calm. Visitors arrive at dawn to breathe the mountain air and capture iconic images of the highland city.

Adding services, adding stops

Phan Thi Xuan Thao, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Xuan Huong - Da Lat ward, said the locality is one of Lam Dong’s main tourism zones, home to four and five-star hotels and well-known sites, including the station and Datanla Waterfall. Local authorities are working with the railway sector to keep the station’s architecture and heritage values intact.

Its architecture and open setting have also made it a venue for cultural and tourism events. The Da Lat Railway Station runs promotions for visitors, especially tour groups and children. Officials plan to host more cultural and tourism activities there to spread Da Lat’s image and enrich visitors' experiences.

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Music performances on the train (Photo: VNA)

Ho Sy Thai, who manages the Da Lat Railway Transport Station under the Saigon Railway Transport branch, said passengers' demand for the Da Lat–Trai Mat route holds steady and rises sharply on weekends and during peak tourism seasons. Advance bookings allow operators to plan schedules more efficiently and sustain service quality.

Beyond the historic architecture, passengers get onboard live music, artichoke tea and free Wi-Fi. A renovation of the Da Lat–Trai Mat line began in April, covering rail replacement and infrastructure repairs. The six-month project aims to improve technical conditions, safety and services.

To capture tourism demand this year, the branch has rolled out promotions and specialty services on the route. It offers private carriage and train rentals for birthdays, weddings and product showcases, while continuing to operate seven daily round trips with distinct tourism experiences.

Highlights include the “Da Lat Coffee Train” departing at 7:05 and the “Da Lat Night Journey” at 18:15 and 20:20, letting visitors take in the highlands at different hours. The operator has also introduced a range of ticket discounts.

A broader restoration of the entire line is under study, with expectations that it will foster regional links and spur tourism and economic growth across the south-central coast and Central Highlands./.

VNA
#Da Lat–Trai Mat tourist train #Central Highlands Lam Dong
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