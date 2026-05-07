Phu Quoc and the "exclusive privileges" unmatched by other island destinations

Hanoi (VNA) – Amidst Bali, the Maldives, or Phuket – destinations already well-established on the global travel map – Phu Quoc island in An Giang province emerges with a different edge: it is not only stunning but "effortlessly accessible." The island possesses a suite of systematic "privileges" that few other island destinations can offer.



30-day visa exemption for international travellers



One of the most distinct differences lies in the very first step of the journey: entry. Phu Quoc is currently the only destination in Vietnam to apply a 30-day visa-free policy for direct international arrivals. Compared to Bali – where travelers still require a visa on arrival or e-visa – or the Maldives with its specific protocols, the near-total elimination of complex paperwork makes Phu Quoc a "seamless" choice, especially for spontaneous trips or last-minute bookings.



Flight check-in directly at hotels



This highly advantageous and time-saving policy for travellers was officially implemented on April 17 by Sun PhuQuoc Airways. The service is available at Sun Group hotels in the South Island, including La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton and New World Phu Quoc Resort.



Passengers of Sun PhuQuoc Airways can check in for their flights directly from hotels operated by Sun Group. (Photo: Sun Group)

Instead of queuing at the airport, Sun PhuQuoc Airways passengers can check in, receive their boarding passes, and drop off their luggage right at the hotel. Luggage is collected on-site and transported directly to the airport for security screening in accordance with regulations.



Currently, there are two designated time slots for hotel check-in: 7:00 am to 8:30 am for flights departing between 10:30 am and 4:00 pm, and 11:00 am to 1:30 pm for flights departing from 4:00 pm until the end of the day. After completing procedures at the hotel, passengers simply head to the airport just before boarding, bypassing hours of waiting in terminal lines.



Two nightly fireworks displays, 365 days a year



The island’s appeal also lies in its curated nightlife. In many resort paradises, evenings typically revolve around dining or resting. Phu Quoc, however, has transformed fireworks into a daily occurrence. Hosting two fireworks displays every night, year-round, is a rarity not just regionally, but globally. By making pyrotechnics a part of daily life, the evening is no longer an endpoint but an extension of the journey, defining a vibrant "night economy" for Pearl Island.



Experience three guinness world records in one itinerary



More than just a retreat paradise, Phu Quoc - specifically the South Island - is a veritable hub of Guinness World Records, capable of delivering a full spectrum of emotions within 24 hours. The journey begins with the Hon Thom Cable Car - the "World’s Longest 3-Wire Cable Car" - whisking travellers through the air to capture a bird’s-eye view of the sea and sky.



As night falls, Sunset Town treats visitors to two fireworks shows held 365 days a year. (Photo: Sun Group)

As the sun dips, return to Sunset Town to witness a magnificent sunset. When night falls, there is nothing better than immersing yourself in the endless festive atmosphere at Sun Bavaria GastroPub – the "largest beachfront beer hall in the world," featuring fresh craft beer produced directly at the Phu Quoc Brew House, and Symphony of the Sea - a world-leading unique show combining music, lasers, fireworks, and extreme water sports artistry.



From Sun Bavaria GastroPub, visitors can enjoy the spectacular Symphony of the Sea show.

﻿(Photo: Sun Group)

Closing the journey is the Kiss of the Sea show at the "Largest permanent water projection theater" – where technology, light, and music converge to create a visually stunning and emotional feast performed by over 60 international artists.



The "all-in-one" island



While Bali requires hours of travel between destinations and the Maldives offers a secluded experience restricted to individual resorts, Phu Quoc - with the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem – is defined by an "all-in-one" approach. Experiences are interconnected in a single journey rather than fragmented.



This flow of experience starts with premium flights by Sun PhuQuoc Airways, landing and connecting guests directly to the entertainment heart of South Island.



Phu Quoc is known as an “all-in-one” island destination. (Photo: Sun Group)

Furthermore, guests staying within Sun Group’s resort system not only enjoy world-class accommodations but also receive the exclusive privilege of watching the Kiss of the Sea multimedia show, along with various incentives for other services within the ecosystem.



In the near future, these benefits will expand to include medical support packages, giving travellers access to healthcare at Sun Phu Quoc Hospital for any emergencies. Overall, the "Fly-Stay-Play" model within a unified ecosystem helps Phu Quoc create a more holistic experience, where every step of the journey is "story-linked" rather than disjointed.



When placed alongside world-famous island destinations, Phu Quoc demonstrates a different path: streamlining all "friction" in the journey while optimising every moment of the experience. It is this combination of "exclusive privileges" that creates the distinction, making Phu Quoc an increasingly flexible and accessible choice compared to traditional island paradises./.

