Ho Chi Minh City aims to become a “touchpoint” of international tourism

​Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of welcoming 11 million international visitors and 50 million domestic tourists in 2026 as the southern economic hub moves towards developing tourism as a comprehensive experiential ecosystem rather than a standalone economic sector.

Surveys conducted in the first months of this year showed a growing trend toward integrated tourism packages combining accommodation, cuisine and entertainment services, enabling visitors to enjoy short itineraries that blend urban tourism with coastal resort experiences. The southern metropolis is also strengthening its role not only as a major destination but also as a transit hub connecting tourists with neighbouring localities.

Experts said the city’s tourism industry is shifting from fragmented services to a more systematic and highly personalised approach based on analysis of tourists’ experiences and travel touchpoints. Technological solutions, including digital maps and smart applications, are helping transform heritage and cultural data into engaging tourism experiences while enabling international visitors to better access the city’s cultural and culinary offerings.

Dr. Khoa Tang, senior lecturer at RMIT University Vietnam, said digital transformation is becoming an important tool in tourism management and organisation, helping expand tourism development in depth instead of relying solely on infrastructure expansion. Digital maps now provide not only navigation but also integrated information on destinations, services and cultural contexts, helping visitors better plan their journeys while supporting sustainable tourism development.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association Nguyen Thi Khanh said the association has worked closely with businesses to develop smart service chains linking transport, accommodation, cuisine and sightseeing services. She stressed that integrated and real-time personalised solutions are key to enhancing visitor experiences and increasing tourism value.

Following the adoption of Resolution No. 62/2025/NQ-HDND on policies to attract MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism delegations, the city has begun receiving large international groups. From May 1-9, the city welcomed a delegation of 890 visitors from Indonesia’s Allianz insurance company organised by Viking Tourism JSC. The visitors joined various activities across the city, while local tourism authorities coordinated airport reception and tourism promotion programmes.

Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism said that the city has outlined a MICE tourism development roadmap through 2030 focusing on four pillars: market promotion, specialised tourism products, digital transformation and workforce standardisation, and the development of a synchronised tourism ecosystem.

Alongside MICE tourism, the city is leveraging regional connectivity to develop diversified tourism chains combining urban, coastal, ecological and cultural destinations, contributing to strong growth in domestic tourism.

Tourism enterprises have also diversified products through thematic tours combining cultural and historical experiences with high-quality services. New offerings include helicopter city tours, five-star cruise experiences, Can Gio mangrove forest tours by speedboat, Saigon nightlife and culinary discovery tours by motorbike, and metro-linked tourism experiences.

The city’s accommodation system has sufficient capacity to meet visitor demand even during peak seasons, while many localities are encouraging community participation in tourism activities, environmental protection and destination promotion.

Hoa said these achievements reaffirm the city’s sustainable appeal as a tourism destination, with MICE tourism serving as a key driver for recovery, growth and stronger positioning of Ho Chi Minh City on the global tourism map./.

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