7 Wonders Day to spotlight UNESCO heritage jewel Ha Long Bay

Quang Ninh (VNS/VNA) - A special event entitled 7 Wonders Day with a series of attractions and experiences for both residents and visitors will be held in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, on July 7 to honour the elected New 7 Wonders of the World and Nature.



Organised annually the day, promoted by the New7Wonders Foundation, is driven by the slogan "A day to wonder!" and encourages people worldwide to appreciate and safeguard cultural and natural heritage.



In Quang Ninh, a large-scale programme will be organised with different international activities to highlight Ha Long Bay, a two-time UNESCO World Heritage Site, to wider community.



The bay features thousands of limestone karsts and isles in various shapes and sizes. It is a centre of a larger zone which includes Bai Tu Long Bay to the Northeast, and Cat Ba Island to the southwest. These larger zones share a similar geological, geographical, geomorphological, climate and cultural characters.



According to the Ha Long Bay - Yen Tu World Heritage Management Department, Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders Organisation, has recently made a visit to the side and worked with local authorities about the event organising activities.



It was his first comeback to the city after 15 years since Ha Long was recoganised one of New 7 Wonders of the World and Nature.



De la Fuente expressed his admiration for the significant improvements in the management, organisation and sustainable development of Ha Long Bay.



He said these achievements clearly explain why Ha Long surpassed hundreds of initial nominations to earn widespread support from both domestic and international admirers, securing its place among the New 7 Wonders of the World.



Accordingly, many ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic agencies and international organisations in Vietnam, representatives of countries belonging to the G20 and G7 World Wonders Networks, along with many key opinion leaders and international media outlets, will take part in the event.



Along with that, New7Wonders Organisation will also coordinate with the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Quang Ninh to hold a workshop on the management, protection and effective exploitation of Ha Long's title.



The conceptual design for the 7 Wonders Day has been developed by New7Wonders and will be officially released after consultations and approval from relevant authorities in Vietnam and Quang Ninh.



The vote for the seven new natural wonders worldwide was launched by New7Wonders in 2007, and ended at on November 11, 2011 with three rounds.



Ha Long surpassed more than 400 wonders from more than 200 countries and territories to be included in the final list of 28 wonders and then in the top seven new natural wonders most voted in the world.



Other wonders are Amazon rainforest (South America), Iguazu Falls (Argentina and Brazil), Jeju Island (Republic of Korea), Komodo Park (Indonesia), Puerto Princesa underground river (Philippines) and Table Mountain (South Africa)./.

VNA