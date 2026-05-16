Travel

Vietnam’s beach tourism gains momentum in summer peak season

Tourism operators said summer demand has arrived earlier than usual this year, as bookings for late May and early June surged, mainly from families and short-break travellers.

Ky Xuan Beach in Ha Tinh province features a long coastline, smooth sand and an unspoiled natural landscape. (Photo: VNA)
Ky Xuan Beach in Ha Tinh province features a long coastline, smooth sand and an unspoiled natural landscape. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s coastal tourism market is entering the 2026 summer peak season on a strong note, with popular destinations including Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Ha Long and Cat Ba recording robust visitor growth from early May.

Tourism operators said summer demand has arrived earlier than usual this year, as bookings for late May and early June surged, mainly from families and short-break travellers. With transport and travel costs remaining relatively high, tourists are tending to favour nearby destinations with convenient access, helping seaside tourism centres sustain strong post-holiday demand.

Da Nang has emerged as one of the standout performers. According to the city Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the central locality welcomed more than 1.46 million visitors from April 25 to May 3, marking a year-on-year increase of over 35%. A series of beach tourism opening events, cultural and sporting activities, and promotional programmes are expected to further energise the market throughout the summer.

Elsewhere, other coastal destinations are also maintaining solid visitor flows. Ha Long Bay continues to attract large crowds on weekends, while travel agencies in Nha Trang and Phu Quoc reported rising demand for family holidays, short beach getaways and combined leisure-entertainment packages.

Nguyen Van Tai, CEO of VietSense Travel, said the growing appeal of coastal tourism is being driven not only by seasonal demand but also by increasingly modern infrastructure, from transport systems and accommodation facilities to entertainment services.

He noted that many beach destinations are also benefiting from the return of international tourists from the Republic of Korea, China, India and several Southeast Asian markets, creating additional momentum for the summer season.

Travel businesses said tourists are becoming more selective, placing greater emphasis on convenience, accommodation standards, dining quality and overall travel experiences instead of focusing mainly on pricing.

In Quang Ninh province, visitor numbers continued to climb in May, particularly at weekends, while tourist arrivals are showing signs of becoming more evenly spread rather than concentrating solely around short public holidays.

Hoang Van Cong, manager of Paradise Delight cruise, said the company has completed preparations for the peak season, including staffing, operations and service quality management. The cruise currently welcomes around 700 passengers daily on average, with numbers forecast to rise significantly between June and August.

To attract more visitors, the company has introduced additional onboard entertainment activities such as LED dance shows, DJ performances, film screenings and acoustic music programmes alongside bay sightseeing tours.

Meanwhile, Vu Thi Mo, Director of Paradise Suites Hotel, said room occupancy rates in May have remained positive, especially on weekends. The hotel has streamlined operations, adjusted supply procedures and strengthened staff training to ensure service quality during the busy summer period.

Minh Anh, a tourist from Hanoi, said destinations with convenient transport connections are becoming increasingly popular among families with limited travel time this summer./.

VNA
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