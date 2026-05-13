Travel

Slow travel increases connections, reshapes tourism trends

Rather than rushing to “check in” at as many attractions as possible, slow travel allows visitors to immerse themselves in local life. Travellers may spend time wandering through a highland market, learning to cook a traditional dish, cycling around a coastal fishing village, or simply enjoying the tranquil rhythm of life in the countryside.

Hai Tac Island in An Giang province is increasingly attractive to visitors. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Tac Island in An Giang province is increasingly attractive to visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As modern life grows increasingly fast-paced, travellers are seeking journeys that offer deeper meaning and more authentic experiences. This shift has fueled the rise of “slow travel,” a growing global trend that encourages visitors to travel more mindfully, stay longer and build stronger connections with the places they visit.

Rather than rushing to “check in” at as many attractions as possible, slow travel allows visitors to immerse themselves in local life. Travellers may spend time wandering through a highland market, learning to cook a traditional dish, cycling around a coastal fishing village, or simply enjoying the tranquil rhythm of life in the countryside.

More than a travel style defined by slower movement, slow travel prioritises meaningful experiences. In an era dominated by speed and constant connectivity, the ability to pause, reconnect and regain balance has become one of tourism’s most valuable offerings.

Drawing from 25 international tourism reports, CNBC recently forecast major global travel trends for 2026, highlighting a shift away from the number of destinations visited toward experiential, sustainable and highly personalised travel.

The report noted that travellers are increasingly interested in secondary destinations — places outside major tourism hubs that nevertheless provide rich and immersive experiences. This reflects a broader transition from consumption-driven tourism to experience-driven travel, with slow travel emerging as a deliberate choice among global tourists.

Notably, in a recent ranking of Asia’s top slow travel destinations released by Agoda, Hoi An in Da Nang city topped the list. The ancient town’s compact layout, nostalgic atmosphere and walkable streets make it ideal for leisurely exploration on foot or by bike. Visitors can join cooking classes, visit tailor shops, or cycle through rice fields while engaging with local culture.

Previously, Agoda also recognised Nha Trang, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City as ideal destinations for slow travel based on traveller search data. Such recognition not only underscores Vietnam’s growing appeal among international visitors but also highlights the country’s significant potential for developing this tourism model.

In recent years, slow travel has become increasingly visible across Vietnam. Models encouraging travellers to “travel less but experience more”, including homestays, farmstays, wellness retreats, community-based tourism, trekking tours, walking tours and rail journeys, have steadily expanded.

vnanet-slowtravel.jpg
Residents in Ninh Binh province handle herbal plants to offer as part of wellness tourism products. (Photo: VNA)

Beyond the destinations recognised by Agoda, localities such as Hanoi, Hue, Ninh Binh, Da Lat and Can Tho are also demonstrating strong advantages for slow tourism thanks to their natural landscapes and cultural depth.

Slow travel not only helps visitors recharge, but also encourages longer stays, increases tourist spending and motivates local communities to preserve cultural identity. At the same time, it contributes to a more balanced distribution of tourists, helping destinations avoid overcrowding and reducing pressure on infrastructure, resources and the environment.

Experts say that although slow travel in Vietnam has made encouraging progress, the sector remains in its early stages and requires more coordinated investment. One of the biggest challenges lies in shifting away from a tourism development mindset focused primarily on visitor numbers.

For years, many destinations have measured tourism success by the volume of arrivals rather than by the depth and quality of visitor experiences. The result has often been overcrowding during peak seasons, short stays and growing risks of commercialisation and cultural erosion.

According to Pham Ha, Chairman and CEO of LuxGroup, low-cost advantages will gradually diminish amid intensifying global competition. In the future, destinations capable of telling compelling stories, creating meaningful experiences and preserving cultural and natural values will be best positioned to attract sustainable tourism demand./.

VNA
#tourism trends #slow travel #homestays #community-based tourism
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Sunlight streams into the Dinosaur Eye while visitors join the Son Doong adventure tour (Photo: VNA published)

Quang Tri province boosts tourism promotion through international television, films

A special documentary on Son Doong Cave, the world’s largest cave, was aired on March 29 in the renowned “60 Minutes” programme of CBS News. The report retraced the discovery of Son Doong Cave and years of expeditions conducted by the British Cave Research Association, offering global audiences a comprehensive look at the cave through scientific, historical and human perspectives.

Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh - magnet for affluent Indian travellers

Alongside wedding tourism, Quang Ninh is also seeing robust growth in arrivals of Indian MICE travellers. Delegations of hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of visitors have been coming to the province for conferences, seminars and incentive travel programmes combined with leisure stays.

See more

The Dien Bien Phu campaign headquarters has become a popular tourist attraction in Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien Phu tourism cable car project receives in-principle approval

The project aims to effectively tap the area’s natural landscapes, geographical advantages and distinctive historical value, while creating a high-quality tourism product with strong competitiveness. It is also intended to preserve, honour and promote the value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory special national historical relic site.

Da Lat station is the hub of the roughly 84-km Phan Rang–Da Lat railway (Photo: VNA)

Da Lat city's century-old railway station doubles as tourist draw

It now functions as both a transport hub and a sought-after photo spot. In the early morning, with mist still threaded through the pines, the station radiates an old-world calm. Visitors arrive at dawn to breathe the mountain air and capture iconic images of the highland city.

Visitors explore the Tra Su cajuput forest in An Giang province. (Photo: Tra Su Tourism Area)

Mekong Delta eyes stronger foothold in global tourism

Enriched by the alluvial deposits of the Mekong River, the region stands out for its dense canal network, year-round fruit orchards, biodiversity-rich national parks, and vibrant folk festivals – invaluable assets for developing diverse tourism offerings, from orchard-based eco-tourism and river experiences to cultural, festival, resort and nature conservation tourism.

A Lunar New Year court ceremony of Nguyen Dynasty is reenacted at Thai Hoa Palace in the Imperial Citadel of Hue (Photo: VNA)

Culinary, heritage passports reshape cultural tourism

The central city of Hue is among the first to forge new paths. Its “Hue Tourism Passport” began as a destination brochure in 2018 and has since evolved into the “Hue City Passport” app, with a heritage-passport feature that strings monuments into a structured journey.

Phu Quoc International Airport in Phu Quoc special zone of An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Air travel surges to 1.68 million passengers during holiday periods

Domestic air travel accounted for 675,140 passengers and 3,400 tonnes of cargo, marking declines of 7.5% and 11.6%, respectively. In contrast, international transport showed robust growth, surpassing 1 million passengers and reaching 24,050 tonnes of cargo, up 10% in passenger numbers and 10.6% in cargo volume.

International visitors admire the beauty of the My Son Cham sanctuary in Duy Xuyen, Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam records 2 million foreign arrivals in April

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the figures highlight the country’s rising profile as a safe, stable and increasingly compelling destination. It is the first time Vietnam has surpassed 2 million foreign arrivals for four straight months, and the first time the January – April tally has reached 8.8 million.

The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central city of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang lead Thai tourists’ searches

Data from the online booking platform Agoda shows that Ho Chi Minh City recorded the highest growth in searches from Thailand, reaching 134%, followed by Da Nang with a 58% increase. Other destinations such as Hong Kong (China) saw more modest growth.