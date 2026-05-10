Thai newspaper praises Phu Quoc as one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing beach destinations

​Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Khaosod newspaper has published an article praising Vietnam’s Phu Quoc island as one of the fastest-growing beach destinations in Southeast Asia.

The article described Phu Quoc, located in the Gulf of Thailand, as Vietnam’s largest island and a key part of the country’s tourism ambitions.

Known for its white-sand beaches, luxury resorts, night markets, and large-scale entertainment projects, the island is increasingly attracting travellers looking for a tropical getaway that combines nature with modern tourism infrastructure, the writing noted.

It highlighted that Long Beach, stretching along on the island’s western side, is known for its sunset views, beach bars, and resorts, while Sao Beach on the southeastern coast is famous for its powdery white sand and turquoise waters.

Khaosod noted the dry season from November to April is considered the best time to visit Phu Quoc, when calm seas and sunny skies make the island ideal for swimming, snorkelling, and island-hopping tours.

Compared with many larger beach destinations in the region, parts of Phu Quoc were said to still retain a slower and more relaxed atmosphere.

Over the past decade, the island, once known mainly as a quiet fishing village off southern Vietnam, has seen major tourism infrastructure investment. Large-scale developments such as Sunset Town and Grand World have transformed parts of the island into entertainment and shopping hubs filled with colourful Mediterranean-style architecture, restaurants, and nightlife.

Luxury international resorts now line many coastal areas, while Phu Quoc International Airport has made access far easier for foreign travellers, according to the article.

It also highlighted the Hon Thom cable car, stretching across the sea to connect Phu Quoc with smaller southern islands, as one of the island’s most famous attractions. The cable car offers panoramic views of fishing boats, coral reefs, and the Gulf of Thailand. Visitors can also join boat tours to nearby islands for snorkelling, coral diving, and seafood experiences.

Despite rapid development, traditional fishing communities remain part of island life, the newspaper said. Seafood was described as one of Phu Quoc’s highlights, with fresh crab, squid, sea urchins, and grilled shellfish widely available at local markets and seaside restaurants. The island is also well known across Vietnam for its fish sauce production and pepper farms.

According to the writing, Phu Quoc is becoming increasingly popular among Thai tourists thanks to relatively short travel times and visa-friendly entry policies for many visitors. Travellers from Bangkok can reach the island via connecting flights through Ho Chi Minh City or direct regional routes depending on airline schedules.

Khaosod concluded that as Vietnam continues investing heavily in tourism, Phu Quoc is positioning itself as one of the region’s major island destinations, offering a mix of tropical scenery, entertainment, and fast-growing resort development./.