Seta - A “silken thread” weaving contemporary Cantonese cuisine into the soul of Phu Quoc

Hanoi (VNA) – The union of refined aesthetics and contemporary Cantonese gastronomy, brought to life by Chef Victor Ho, is turning Seta at La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton into one of Phu Quoc’s most coveted fine-dining destinations – a place every discerning gourmand should experience at least once in a lifetime.



Derived from the Italian word for “silk,” Seta unfolds an elegant and emotive journey inspired by the legendary Silk Road - the historic bridge connecting China, Western Asia, and the Mediterranean. Here, that spirit of connection extends beyond symbolism, coming to life through an immersive setting rich in artistic curation, where every dish is presented like an exquisitely embroidered masterpiece.



Stepping into Seta, guests are transported into the private manor of an aristocrat with a soul for East Asian aesthetics. Avoiding overt opulence, the restaurant charms connoisseurs through curated details: time-honored glazed ceramics, gracefully stylized lotus paintings, and intricate truc chi (bamboo paper) woven partitions. Against this timeless backdrop, bold indigo accents and regal gold hues intertwine, evoking a uniquely contemporary Cantonese soul.



Seta’s interiors evoke the refined home of a nobleman devoted to Asian art and culture. (Photo: Sun Group)

The true enchantment lies in the emotional transition found right at the window frame: while the interior offers a meditative, aesthetic silence, the world outside is the vibrant, technicolor realm of Sunset Town. This contrast does not clash; instead, it resonates in perfect harmony, creating a quiet Oriental touch in the heart of the spirited Mediterranean.



If the ambiance initiates a visual odyssey, Seta’s menu is a masterful sequel written in the language of taste. Under the stewardship of native Chef Victor Ho – a veteran with over 30 years of expertise in prestigious Michelin-starred establishments – every dish is a tribute to the philosophy of honoring the ingredients' true essence.



Seta’s culinary signature is etched in flawless technique. To preserve the innate sweetness of the produce, Chef Victor Ho exercises surgical precision over heat and timing. The artistry of wok hei (the breath of the wok) is deftly employed to impart a delicate smokiness, adding profound depth while ensuring each bite remains crisp, vibrant, and succulent.



With over three decades of experience, Chef Victor Ho infuses every creation at Seta with profound culinary heritage. (Photo: Sun Group)

This precision is beautifully showcased in the restaurant’s Dim Sum collection, headlined by the renowned "13-fold ritual." From Har Gow (shrimp dumplings) to BBQ pork buns, the delicate, silken skins embrace a succulent filling, creating a sublime harmony between traditional heritage and contemporary twists. Equally unforgettable is the Crispy Roasted Pork; its skin is a radiant, crackling gold, while the meat remains tender and rich - a masterpiece born from the chef’s virtuosic mastery of fire.



To conclude the meal, a cup of handpicked tea serves as a bridge back to tranquility, cleansing the palate to fully savor the culinary journey’s depth. These premium infusions, brewed to perfection, do more than just offer a refined taste – they foster intimate, lingering conversations that bind guests together.



As night falls, the dining experience transcends to the extraordinary as the Phu Quoc sky ignites with spectacular fireworks from the Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea shows. It is in this moment that the "Silk" philosophy truly resonates—an elegant, fluid culinary experience that feels as exclusive and immersive as wandering through a private art exhibition.



The final chapter of the Seta experience is one of tranquility, where rare teas spark conversation and meaningful connection. (Photo: Sun Group)

Amid the Mediterranean spirit of Sunset Town, Seta’s contemporary Cantonese cuisine serves as a silken thread weaving together diverse cultural influences into a truly multisensory experience. At Seta, every dinner becomes a new expression of La Dolce Vita – where devotion to even the smallest detail sets a new benchmark for fine dining on Pearl Island./.