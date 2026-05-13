Travel

Seta - A “silken thread” weaving contemporary Cantonese cuisine into the soul of Phu Quoc

As night falls, the dining experience transcends to the extraordinary as the Phu Quoc sky ignites with spectacular fireworks from the Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea shows.

Seta Restaurant is located on the second floor of Terza 3, the newest enclave within La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton. (Photo: Sun Group)
Seta Restaurant is located on the second floor of Terza 3, the newest enclave within La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) – The union of refined aesthetics and contemporary Cantonese gastronomy, brought to life by Chef Victor Ho, is turning Seta at La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton into one of Phu Quoc’s most coveted fine-dining destinations – a place every discerning gourmand should experience at least once in a lifetime.

Derived from the Italian word for “silk,” Seta unfolds an elegant and emotive journey inspired by the legendary Silk Road - the historic bridge connecting China, Western Asia, and the Mediterranean. Here, that spirit of connection extends beyond symbolism, coming to life through an immersive setting rich in artistic curation, where every dish is presented like an exquisitely embroidered masterpiece.

Stepping into Seta, guests are transported into the private manor of an aristocrat with a soul for East Asian aesthetics. Avoiding overt opulence, the restaurant charms connoisseurs through curated details: time-honored glazed ceramics, gracefully stylized lotus paintings, and intricate truc chi (bamboo paper) woven partitions. Against this timeless backdrop, bold indigo accents and regal gold hues intertwine, evoking a uniquely contemporary Cantonese soul.

sun2.jpg
Seta’s interiors evoke the refined home of a nobleman devoted to Asian art and culture. (Photo: Sun Group)

The true enchantment lies in the emotional transition found right at the window frame: while the interior offers a meditative, aesthetic silence, the world outside is the vibrant, technicolor realm of Sunset Town. This contrast does not clash; instead, it resonates in perfect harmony, creating a quiet Oriental touch in the heart of the spirited Mediterranean.

If the ambiance initiates a visual odyssey, Seta’s menu is a masterful sequel written in the language of taste. Under the stewardship of native Chef Victor Ho – a veteran with over 30 years of expertise in prestigious Michelin-starred establishments – every dish is a tribute to the philosophy of honoring the ingredients' true essence.

Seta’s culinary signature is etched in flawless technique. To preserve the innate sweetness of the produce, Chef Victor Ho exercises surgical precision over heat and timing. The artistry of wok hei (the breath of the wok) is deftly employed to impart a delicate smokiness, adding profound depth while ensuring each bite remains crisp, vibrant, and succulent.

sun3.jpg
With over three decades of experience, Chef Victor Ho infuses every creation at Seta with profound culinary heritage. (Photo: Sun Group)

This precision is beautifully showcased in the restaurant’s Dim Sum collection, headlined by the renowned "13-fold ritual." From Har Gow (shrimp dumplings) to BBQ pork buns, the delicate, silken skins embrace a succulent filling, creating a sublime harmony between traditional heritage and contemporary twists. Equally unforgettable is the Crispy Roasted Pork; its skin is a radiant, crackling gold, while the meat remains tender and rich - a masterpiece born from the chef’s virtuosic mastery of fire.

To conclude the meal, a cup of handpicked tea serves as a bridge back to tranquility, cleansing the palate to fully savor the culinary journey’s depth. These premium infusions, brewed to perfection, do more than just offer a refined taste – they foster intimate, lingering conversations that bind guests together.

As night falls, the dining experience transcends to the extraordinary as the Phu Quoc sky ignites with spectacular fireworks from the Symphony of the Sea and Kiss of the Sea shows. It is in this moment that the "Silk" philosophy truly resonates—an elegant, fluid culinary experience that feels as exclusive and immersive as wandering through a private art exhibition.

sun4.jpg
The final chapter of the Seta experience is one of tranquility, where rare teas spark conversation and meaningful connection. (Photo: Sun Group)

Amid the Mediterranean spirit of Sunset Town, Seta’s contemporary Cantonese cuisine serves as a silken thread weaving together diverse cultural influences into a truly multisensory experience. At Seta, every dinner becomes a new expression of La Dolce Vita – where devotion to even the smallest detail sets a new benchmark for fine dining on Pearl Island./.

VNA
#Seta #Chef Victor Ho #La Festa Phu Quoc #Sunset Town An Giang
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A corner of Phu Quoc island (Photo: VNA)

Phu Quoc becomes new hotspot for Korean tourists

Korean media reported on May 2 that Phu Quoc, once a hidden gem two decades ago, has undergone one of Vietnam’s most dramatic makeovers thanks to massive infrastructure upgrades and a proliferation of luxury resorts.

See more

Hai Tac Island in An Giang province is increasingly attractive to visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Slow travel increases connections, reshapes tourism trends

Rather than rushing to “check in” at as many attractions as possible, slow travel allows visitors to immerse themselves in local life. Travellers may spend time wandering through a highland market, learning to cook a traditional dish, cycling around a coastal fishing village, or simply enjoying the tranquil rhythm of life in the countryside.

Sunlight streams into the Dinosaur Eye while visitors join the Son Doong adventure tour (Photo: VNA published)

Quang Tri province boosts tourism promotion through international television, films

A special documentary on Son Doong Cave, the world’s largest cave, was aired on March 29 in the renowned “60 Minutes” programme of CBS News. The report retraced the discovery of Son Doong Cave and years of expeditions conducted by the British Cave Research Association, offering global audiences a comprehensive look at the cave through scientific, historical and human perspectives.

The Dien Bien Phu campaign headquarters has become a popular tourist attraction in Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien Phu tourism cable car project receives in-principle approval

The project aims to effectively tap the area’s natural landscapes, geographical advantages and distinctive historical value, while creating a high-quality tourism product with strong competitiveness. It is also intended to preserve, honour and promote the value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory special national historical relic site.

Da Lat station is the hub of the roughly 84-km Phan Rang–Da Lat railway (Photo: VNA)

Da Lat city's century-old railway station doubles as tourist draw

It now functions as both a transport hub and a sought-after photo spot. In the early morning, with mist still threaded through the pines, the station radiates an old-world calm. Visitors arrive at dawn to breathe the mountain air and capture iconic images of the highland city.

Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh - magnet for affluent Indian travellers

Alongside wedding tourism, Quang Ninh is also seeing robust growth in arrivals of Indian MICE travellers. Delegations of hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of visitors have been coming to the province for conferences, seminars and incentive travel programmes combined with leisure stays.

Visitors explore the Tra Su cajuput forest in An Giang province. (Photo: Tra Su Tourism Area)

Mekong Delta eyes stronger foothold in global tourism

Enriched by the alluvial deposits of the Mekong River, the region stands out for its dense canal network, year-round fruit orchards, biodiversity-rich national parks, and vibrant folk festivals – invaluable assets for developing diverse tourism offerings, from orchard-based eco-tourism and river experiences to cultural, festival, resort and nature conservation tourism.

A Lunar New Year court ceremony of Nguyen Dynasty is reenacted at Thai Hoa Palace in the Imperial Citadel of Hue (Photo: VNA)

Culinary, heritage passports reshape cultural tourism

The central city of Hue is among the first to forge new paths. Its “Hue Tourism Passport” began as a destination brochure in 2018 and has since evolved into the “Hue City Passport” app, with a heritage-passport feature that strings monuments into a structured journey.

Phu Quoc International Airport in Phu Quoc special zone of An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Air travel surges to 1.68 million passengers during holiday periods

Domestic air travel accounted for 675,140 passengers and 3,400 tonnes of cargo, marking declines of 7.5% and 11.6%, respectively. In contrast, international transport showed robust growth, surpassing 1 million passengers and reaching 24,050 tonnes of cargo, up 10% in passenger numbers and 10.6% in cargo volume.